Xos Signs Dealership Agreement with Foley Equipment Company

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading technology company that provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced it has signed a dealership agreement with Foley Equipment Company (“Foley”), a leading equipment dealer in the Midwest. Foley will sell Xos’ flagship Class 5 and 6 stepvan, medium-duty Class 6 and 7 chassis cab MDXT™, and heavy-duty Class 8 electric trailer HDXT™, as well as provide service across Western Kansas.







“We’re thrilled to further expand our footprint in the Midwest with this dealership agreement with the industry-leading Foley team,” said Jessica Savage, Head of Distribution at Xos.

Foley is a truck sales and services dealership with 15 locations across the Midwest. The company offers a broad line of Caterpillar and Allied Construction equipment and power generation, as well as SITECH construction technology solutions.

“We at Foley are dedicated to providing our customers with the best available trucks, service, and trucking technology on the market today,” noted Foley President and CEO Ann Konecny. “The energy transition allows us to leverage our expertise in power generation with our long history in the truck market. As one of the leaders in electric trucks, Xos was a natural partner for us.”

With Foley, the Xos dealership network now comprises five dealers across North America and over 50 dealership locations.





About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, fleet services provider, and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and the tools to adopt them. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of up to 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

About Foley

Foley Industries – Foley Equipment, Foley Power Solutions, Foley Rental and SITECH Central – is in its ninth decade of empowering progress for Kansas and Western Missouri customers. Foley’s 1,200+ employees strive every day to safely deliver excellence in service, parts, rental, and sales across a broad line of Caterpillar and Allied Construction equipment and power generation, SITECH construction technology solutions, and multiple lines of zero-emission commercial trucks. For more information, please visit www.FoleyRIG360.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Xos's expected product deliveries and partnerships.

