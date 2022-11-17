Questor Technology Inc. Announces Sale of Two Incinerator Units in Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor", the “Company”), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST), is pleased to announce that it has received two purchase orders to supply two new custom tall stack incinerators totalling $1.2 million to a large oil and gas producer operating in Western Canada. The first is expected to be delivered before the end of 2022 and the second will be delivered during the first half of 2023. These units are customized and have been specifically designed to assist our client to safely handle hydrogen sulfide gas and meet the stringent rules for emissions in Canada.



These purchase orders build on the previously announced tall stacks that have been delivered and are operating. The solid reputation we have developed in the Western Canadian basin at gas plants and micro-refineries for cost effective, high performing technology, bodes well for continued opportunities in this space as regulation demands clean combustion solutions.

At COP27 many countries announced significant methane reduction rules that will encourage the use of Questor’s proven ISO 14034 verified clean combustion equipment. Questor provides an inexpensive, reliable, proven way to eliminate our clients’ methane emissions and reduce their carbon footprint.

About Questor Technology Inc.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with operations across North America, the Company provides specialized waste gas clean combustion technology and services that destroy harmful pollutants in any waste gas stream at 99.99 percent efficiency enabling its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites. The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all of the emission detection data available and demonstrates how Questor’s combustion and power generation technologies can be used to help clients achieve net zero emission targets at their sites.

Questor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘QST’.

Audrey Mascarenhas Ann-Marie Osinski Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Phone: (403) 571-1530 Phone: (403) 539-4371 Facsimile: (403) 571-1539 Facsimile: (403) 571-1539 Email: amascarenhas@questortech.com Email: aosinski@questortech.com

