ScyllaDB Ranked as one of the Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB today announced it ranked No. 185 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. ScyllaDB grew 800% during this period. ScyllaDB is the only database named to this year’s Fast 500.

ScyllaDB is the database for data-intensive applications that require high throughput and low latency – providing significantly higher price performance vs. other databases and database-as-a-service (DBaaS) offerings. Many of the fast-growing organizations on this year’s list rely on ScyllaDB to power their game changing applications.

“The forces driving this next tech cycle not only mean more data, but also new pressures on the database,” explained ScyllaDB CEO Dor Laor. “Organizations are now performing up to 100x more queries than before, on data sets that are often 10x larger than before. Data is being enriched, cleaned, streamed, fed into AI/ML pipelines, replicated, and cached from multiple sources. That’s why it’s more important than ever to have a database that’s up to the task. And that’s the driving force behind ScyllaDB: to help fast-growing, fast-moving teams deliver lightning-fast user experiences at extreme scale – with the industry’s lowest TCO.”

“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

ScyllaDB is the database for data-intensive apps that require high performance and low latency. It enables teams to harness the ever-increasing computing power of modern infrastructures – eliminating barriers to scale as data grows. Unlike any other database, ScyllaDB is built with deep architectural advancements that enable exceptional end-user experiences at radically lower costs. Over 400 game-changing companies like Disney+ Hotstar, Expedia, Discord, Zillow, Starbucks, Comcast, and Samsung use ScyllaDB for their toughest database challenges.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities.





