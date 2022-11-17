Schulich School of Business Enters Into Experiential Education Partnership with CI Financial

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CI Financial Corp., a leading global wealth and asset management firm, has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with York University’s Schulich School of Business to provide experiential learning opportunities and educational industry events to Schulich students.



Under the terms of the MOU, CI Financial will offer 10% of its annual internships to Schulich students. In addition, CI Financial will engage students from Schulich’s one-year professional Masters programs in a minimum of four team consulting projects per year. The MOU also includes a provision for CI Financial and Schulich to organize and host two panel discussions under the theme of “Investing in the Future” each year, one during the Fall semester and one during the Winter semester.

CI Financial and Schulich also announced that they will host their first joint panel discussion, “Leading Change in the Financial Services Industry,” at Schulich on Thursday, November 17th. The live forum event will take place at Schulich’s McEwen Auditorium beginning at 5:00 p.m. Members of CI Financial’s senior management and human resources teams will also be attending.

The event will feature a discussion on the future of wealth management and asset management, as well as the digital transformation of the finance industry. Panelists include: Darie Urbanky, President & Chief Operating Officer, CI Financial; Christopher Enright, Executive Vice-President & Co-Head Wealth, Canada, CI Financial; Kambiz Vatan-Abadi, President & UDP, CI Direct Investing; Lisa Day, Data Scientist, IT Data, Analytics & Reporting, CI Financial; and Martin Cheung, Vice-President, Digital Transformation & Automation, Information Technology, CI Financial. The panel session will be moderated by Pauline Shum Nolan, Professor of Finance and Finance Area Co-ordinator at Schulich.

“CI Financial began its digital transformation almost four years ago and we’ve always understood that it’s a journey of continuous improvement and learning,” said Darie Urbanky, President and Chief Operating Officer of CI Financial. “That’s why we believe it’s important to work with Schulich to support the education and experience of the next generation of business and financial professionals, who will play key roles in the ongoing growth and development of our industry.”

“Schulich is pleased to strategically partner with one of the Canada’s leading financial services companies,” said Detlev Zwick, Dean of the Schulich School of Business. “We’re especially excited about the real-world learning experiences provided to Schulich students, given the emphasis on experiential education in our curriculum.”

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite. CI manages and advises on approximately $364 billion in client assets (as at October 31, 2022). CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (CIX) and the New York Stock Exchange (CIXX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn page.

About Schulich

Global, innovative, and diverse, Schulich offers business programs year-round at its state-of-the-art complex at York University; at its Miles S. Nadal Management Centre located in the heart of the Toronto’s financial district; and at its campus in Hyderabad, India. The School also has strategic and academic partnerships with a number of the world’s leading business schools in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America. Schulich offers undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate business degrees that lead to rewarding careers in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, and has more than 34,000 alumni working in over 90 countries. The School pioneered North America’s first ever cross-border Executive MBA degree, the Kellogg-Schulich Executive MBA. The School has one of the largest portfolios of one-year, specialized Masters programs of any business school in North America. Schulich’s Executive Education Centre provides executive development programs annually to more than 5,000 executives in Canada and abroad.

For more information, please contact:

Sarah Lynn Hayward, Marketing and Communications Coordinator

Schulich School of Business

Email: shayward@schulich.yorku.ca