Phunware Launches Smart Hospitality Solution at Gaylord Hotels

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that its Smart Hospitality Solution is being launched at all Gaylord Hotels owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties, LLC (NYSE: RHP) and operated by Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) (“Marriott”) portfolio of brands.



The Gaylord Hotels brand consists of five properties located in Nashville, Tennessee; Kissimmee, Florida; Grapevine, Texas; National Harbor, Maryland; and Aurora, Colorado totaling 10,412 rooms which represent five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Phunware’s Smart Hospitality Solution at Gaylord Hotels will assist guests with wayfinding and access to hotel details, as well as link out to Marriott Bonvoy® for reservations, mobile check-in and door access, while providing additional features to enhance the guest experience such as:

Interactive and real-time mapping, wayfinding and indoor positioning across each unique property along with filterable points of interest (POI)

On-property resort guide & activity calendar details

Restaurant and ticket reservations



By leveraging Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) platform, Gaylord Hotels also has the ability to extend the capabilities of its Smart Hospitality Solution in the future with additional integrations to support business systems such as on-demand ordering, concierge communication and loyalty programs.

“Our Smart Hospitality Solution helps leading luxury hotel brands like Marriott better manage the complexity of guest experiences in a mobile-first world,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “Ryman Hospitality Properties, LLC is raising the bar for the rest of the hospitality industry by tech-enabling their guest experiences to ensure every guest makes the most of their stay while experiencing everything Gaylord Hotels has to offer.”

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation in hospitality.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. RHP’s core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operating under the Gaylord Hotels brand, along with two adjacent ancillary hotels, are managed by Marriott International and represent a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.8 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network RHP owns in a joint venture with Gray Television, Nashville-area attractions managed by Marriott, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. Visit https://www.RymanHP.com or more information.

About Gaylord Hotels

Gaylord Hotels, part of the Marriott portfolio of brands, welcomes guests to more, with extraordinary environments, diverse dining options, full-service spas, pools, top-notch entertainment, shopping and more. Locations include Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee; Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Florida; Gaylord Texan on Lake Grapevine, Texas; Gaylord National on the Potomac in National Harbor, Maryland; and Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, CO.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & PhunToken ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com , https://phunwallet.com , https://phuncoin.com , https://phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.



