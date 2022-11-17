TVision CTV Campaign Measurement Provides Marketers and Publishers Unified Analysis of the Quality and Reach of CTV Ad Impressions Across All Apps

New York City, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today TVision, the company measuring every second of TV and CTV viewer engagement, introduces CTV Campaign Measurement, giving advertisers, media sellers, and measurement partners a unified look at where CTV ad campaigns ran as well as the quality and true reach of those impressions. This solution meets the industry’s call for consolidated CTV campaign measurement by providing access to data that allows for easy comparisons of performance and value across all CTV apps, including CTV walled gardens.

Marketers continue to embrace the CTV advertising opportunity. According to Statista, CTV advertising spending will top $27 billion by 2025. But those investments come with concerns for many marketers. Walled gardens and siloed, app-specific reporting metrics make it very difficult to effectively measure and compare the performance of CTV media placements. Without holistic insights it’s difficult to understand where CTV ad campaigns ran, if they were successful, and how to improve the value of those investments. Now, by merging impression-level campaign data with TVision’s person-level insights into viewer attention and app co-viewing, marketers are able to effectively measure performance across platforms.

TVision, which reports on viewer activity across all CTV devices, hundreds of apps, and thousands of CTV programs, offers the industry's most comprehensive look at CTV trends. TVision’s new CTV Campaign Measurement provides marketers and agencies a way to independently measure the performance of their CTV campaigns. Publishers and platforms can also use the solution to distinguish their inventory and highlight the positive performance of their media opportunities.

“There is a dramatic difference in ad campaign impact when viewers actively engage with the content they are watching on the screen," explains Rob Christensen, SVP, Global Advanced TV at Vevo." We want our brand partners to understand the true value of their investments in Vevo, and the best way to prove that value is with apples-to-apples comparisons of campaign performance across all TV platforms. TVision’s CTV Campaign Measurement allows us to deliver transparent insights to our advertisers.”

TVision’s new CTV measurement solution provides a campaign-specific view of performance. Eyes-on-screen attention data and accurate co-viewing counts for all major CTV platforms will be combined with campaign-specific reporting for ad delivery by apps, publishers, genres, and programs. These insights will empower marketers to:

Evaluate CTV app performance - App attention and co-viewing insights help marketers determine the relative performance of CTV apps in their campaign.

Determine the CTV campaign’s incremental reach - TVision’s data provides insight into who is exposed to ads on CTV as well as traditional linear TV, allowing marketers to quantify their CTV campaign’s unique audience.

Track CTV campaign trends over time - With detailed week-by-week and hour-by-hour campaign analysis, marketers can measure audience engagement changes over time.

Identify the best CTV opportunities - Insights into attention, co-viewing, and viewability at the program level help identify the specific CTV content that delivers maximum benefits.

Calculate the cost of media based on the value received - Attentive CPMs (aCPM) provides a much more effective measure of the quality of media placement. TVision will combine attention data with the marketers’ CTV CPM rates to better understand the value of the impressions.

“The existence of walled gardens and their siloed and app-specific reporting mechanisms has created a real challenge for advertisers seeking to understand true reach and impact of their campaigns,” explains Yan Liu, CEO of TVision. “With our CTV Campaign Measurement advertisers are able to answer the important question: where did my ads run, and where did they work best?”

