Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 10 November 2022 to 16 November 2022

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 400 shares during the period from 10 November 2022 to 16 November 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 November 2022 to 16 November 2022:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 10 November 2022 1 500 29.60 29.70 29.50 44 400 11 November 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 14 November 2022 500 31.20 31.20 31.20 15 600 15 November 2022 953 31.25 31.30 31.20 29 781 16 November 2022 3 447 31.31 31.60 31.12 107 926 Total 6 400 — — — 197 707





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 10 November 2022 3 900 30.04 30.70 29.60 117 156 11 November 2022 800 31.23 31.40 31.06 24 984 14 November 2022 400 31.70 31.70 31.70 12 680 15 November 2022 900 31.62 31.64 31.60 28 458 16 November 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 6 000 — — — 183 278

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 76 794 shares.

On 16 November 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 055 713 own shares, or 6.87% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

