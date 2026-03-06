Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 70 928 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|26 February 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 394
|43.54
|44.00
|42.70
|234 855
|MTF CBOE
|4 708
|43.56
|44.00
|42.05
|205 080
|MTF Turquoise
|234
|43.59
|43.95
|42.85
|10 200
|MTF Aquis
|525
|43.68
|43.95
|42.65
|22 932
|27 February 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 675
|43.46
|44.00
|43.15
|290 096
|MTF CBOE
|5 480
|43.47
|43.90
|43.15
|238 216
|MTF Turquoise
|437
|43.45
|43.80
|43.25
|18 988
|MTF Aquis
|904
|43.45
|43.90
|43.15
|39 279
|2 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|8 474
|42.98
|43.25
|41.95
|364 213
|MTF CBOE
|5 820
|43.01
|43.30
|42.15
|250 318
|MTF Turquoise
|560
|43.04
|43.15
|42.90
|24 102
|MTF Aquis
|1 303
|43.05
|43.25
|42.85
|56 094
|3 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|8 759
|41.62
|42.35
|41.35
|364 550
|MTF CBOE
|5 869
|41.61
|42.15
|41.30
|244 209
|MTF Turquoise
|436
|41.56
|41.90
|41.35
|18 120
|MTF Aquis
|903
|41.59
|42.00
|41.25
|37 556
|4 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|8 626
|41.92
|42.10
|41.45
|361 602
|MTF CBOE
|5 821
|41.93
|42.20
|41.60
|244 075
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|70 928
|42.64
|44.00
|41.25
|3 024 483
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 975 shares during the period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|26 February 2026
|2 100
|42.71
|43.00
|42.00
|89 691
|27 February 2026
|1 400
|43.76
|44.50
|43.10
|61 264
|2 March 2026
|1 600
|42.76
|42.90
|42.50
|68 416
|3 March 2026
|1 800
|41.98
|42.35
|41.30
|75 564
|4 March 2026
|75
|41.20
|41.20
|41.20
|3 090
|Total
|6 975
|298 025
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|26 February 2026
|1 832
|43.93
|44.80
|43.50
|80 480
|27 February 2026
|168
|44.85
|44.85
|44.85
|7 535
|2 March 2026
|400
|43.10
|43.20
|43.00
|17 240
|3 March 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|4 March 2026
|800
|41.98
|42.10
|41.80
|33 584
|Total
|3 200
|138 839
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 21 266 shares.
On 4 March 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 229 788 own shares, or 4.35% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
