Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 70 928 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 26 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 394 43.54 44.00 42.70 234 855 MTF CBOE 4 708 43.56 44.00 42.05 205 080 MTF Turquoise 234 43.59 43.95 42.85 10 200 MTF Aquis 525 43.68 43.95 42.65 22 932 27 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 675 43.46 44.00 43.15 290 096 MTF CBOE 5 480 43.47 43.90 43.15 238 216 MTF Turquoise 437 43.45 43.80 43.25 18 988 MTF Aquis 904 43.45 43.90 43.15 39 279 2 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 8 474 42.98 43.25 41.95 364 213 MTF CBOE 5 820 43.01 43.30 42.15 250 318 MTF Turquoise 560 43.04 43.15 42.90 24 102 MTF Aquis 1 303 43.05 43.25 42.85 56 094 3 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 8 759 41.62 42.35 41.35 364 550 MTF CBOE 5 869 41.61 42.15 41.30 244 209 MTF Turquoise 436 41.56 41.90 41.35 18 120 MTF Aquis 903 41.59 42.00 41.25 37 556 4 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 8 626 41.92 42.10 41.45 361 602 MTF CBOE 5 821 41.93 42.20 41.60 244 075 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 70 928 42.64 44.00 41.25 3 024 483

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 975 shares during the period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 26 February 2026 2 100 42.71 43.00 42.00 89 691 27 February 2026 1 400 43.76 44.50 43.10 61 264 2 March 2026 1 600 42.76 42.90 42.50 68 416 3 March 2026 1 800 41.98 42.35 41.30 75 564 4 March 2026 75 41.20 41.20 41.20 3 090 Total 6 975 298 025





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 26 February 2026 1 832 43.93 44.80 43.50 80 480 27 February 2026 168 44.85 44.85 44.85 7 535 2 March 2026 400 43.10 43.20 43.00 17 240 3 March 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 4 March 2026 800 41.98 42.10 41.80 33 584 Total 3 200 138 839

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 21 266 shares.

On 4 March 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 229 788 own shares, or 4.35% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

