Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 70 928 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
26 February 2026Euronext Brussels5 39443.5444.0042.70234 855
 MTF CBOE4 70843.5644.0042.05205 080
 MTF Turquoise23443.5943.9542.8510 200
 MTF Aquis52543.6843.9542.6522 932
27 February 2026Euronext Brussels6 67543.4644.0043.15290 096
 MTF CBOE5 48043.4743.9043.15238 216
 MTF Turquoise43743.4543.8043.2518 988
 MTF Aquis90443.4543.9043.1539 279
2 March 2026Euronext Brussels8 47442.9843.2541.95364 213
 MTF CBOE5 82043.0143.3042.15250 318
 MTF Turquoise56043.0443.1542.9024 102
 MTF Aquis1 30343.0543.2542.8556 094
3 March 2026Euronext Brussels8 75941.6242.3541.35364 550
 MTF CBOE5 86941.6142.1541.30244 209
 MTF Turquoise43641.5641.9041.3518 120
 MTF Aquis90341.5942.0041.2537 556
4 March 2026Euronext Brussels8 62641.9242.1041.45361 602
 MTF CBOE5 82141.9342.2041.60244 075
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 70 92842.6444.0041.253 024 483

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 975 shares during the period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 February 2026 to 4 March 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
26 February 20262 10042.7143.0042.0089 691
27 February 20261 40043.7644.5043.1061 264
2 March 20261 60042.7642.9042.5068 416
3 March 20261 80041.9842.3541.3075 564
4 March 20267541.2041.2041.203 090
Total6 975   298 025


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
26 February 20261 83243.9344.8043.5080 480
27 February 202616844.8544.8544.857 535
2 March 202640043.1043.2043.0017 240
3 March 202600.000.000.000
4 March 202680041.9842.1041.8033 584
Total3 200   138 839

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 21 266 shares.

On 4 March 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 229 788 own shares, or 4.35% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

p260306E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

