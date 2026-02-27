Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026

Share Buyback Program
Bekaert announced yesterday that it has completed the fifth tranche of its € 200 million share buyback program. During the tranche, which started 21 November 2025 and ended on 25 February 2026, the company repurchased 620 672 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 24.5 million.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 979 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
19 February 2026Euronext Brussels5 19343.7844.0043.35227 350
 MTF CBOE4 38443.7643.9043.45191 844
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
20 February 2026Euronext Brussels6 17643.9944.0043.85271 682
 MTF CBOE5 76843.9944.0043.85253 734
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
23 February 2026Euronext Brussels8 36043.9244.0043.65367 171
 MTF CBOE6 14743.9344.0043.65270 038
 MTF Turquoise74643.9244.0043.6532 764
 MTF Aquis1 07143.9344.0043.6047 049
24 February 2026Euronext Brussels17144.0044.0044.007 524
 MTF CBOE12844.0044.0044.005 632
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
25 February 2026Euronext Brussels1 52843.9144.0043.8067 094
 MTF CBOE1 06043.8844.0043.6046 513
 MTF Turquoise8644.0044.0044.003 784
 MTF Aquis16143.8843.9043.857 065
Total 40 97943.9144.0043.351 799 244

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 416 shares during the period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
19 February 202639943.6043.7043.5017 396
20 February 202620044.0044.0044.008 800
23 February 20261 60043.8043.9043.6070 080
24 February 202660044.1744.2044.1026 502
25 February 202661743.7944.0043.4027 018
Total3 416   149 797


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
19 February 202660044.2044.4044.0026 520
20 February 2026644.4044.4044.40266
23 February 20261 60043.9444.0043.8070 304
24 February 202699444.2044.4044.0043 935
25 February 202680044.2844.4044.2035 424
Total4 000   176 449

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 17 491 shares.

On 25 February 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 195 710 own shares, or 4.28% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p260227E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading