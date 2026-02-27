Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026
Share Buyback Program
Bekaert announced yesterday that it has completed the fifth tranche of its € 200 million share buyback program. During the tranche, which started 21 November 2025 and ended on 25 February 2026, the company repurchased 620 672 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 24.5 million.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 979 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|19 February 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 193
|43.78
|44.00
|43.35
|227 350
|MTF CBOE
|4 384
|43.76
|43.90
|43.45
|191 844
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|20 February 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 176
|43.99
|44.00
|43.85
|271 682
|MTF CBOE
|5 768
|43.99
|44.00
|43.85
|253 734
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|23 February 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|8 360
|43.92
|44.00
|43.65
|367 171
|MTF CBOE
|6 147
|43.93
|44.00
|43.65
|270 038
|MTF Turquoise
|746
|43.92
|44.00
|43.65
|32 764
|MTF Aquis
|1 071
|43.93
|44.00
|43.60
|47 049
|24 February 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|171
|44.00
|44.00
|44.00
|7 524
|MTF CBOE
|128
|44.00
|44.00
|44.00
|5 632
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|25 February 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|1 528
|43.91
|44.00
|43.80
|67 094
|MTF CBOE
|1 060
|43.88
|44.00
|43.60
|46 513
|MTF Turquoise
|86
|44.00
|44.00
|44.00
|3 784
|MTF Aquis
|161
|43.88
|43.90
|43.85
|7 065
|Total
|40 979
|43.91
|44.00
|43.35
|1 799 244
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 416 shares during the period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|19 February 2026
|399
|43.60
|43.70
|43.50
|17 396
|20 February 2026
|200
|44.00
|44.00
|44.00
|8 800
|23 February 2026
|1 600
|43.80
|43.90
|43.60
|70 080
|24 February 2026
|600
|44.17
|44.20
|44.10
|26 502
|25 February 2026
|617
|43.79
|44.00
|43.40
|27 018
|Total
|3 416
|149 797
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|19 February 2026
|600
|44.20
|44.40
|44.00
|26 520
|20 February 2026
|6
|44.40
|44.40
|44.40
|266
|23 February 2026
|1 600
|43.94
|44.00
|43.80
|70 304
|24 February 2026
|994
|44.20
|44.40
|44.00
|43 935
|25 February 2026
|800
|44.28
|44.40
|44.20
|35 424
|Total
|4 000
|176 449
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 17 491 shares.
On 25 February 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 195 710 own shares, or 4.28% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment