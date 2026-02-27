Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026

Share Buyback Program

Bekaert announced yesterday that it has completed the fifth tranche of its € 200 million share buyback program. During the tranche, which started 21 November 2025 and ended on 25 February 2026, the company repurchased 620 672 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 24.5 million.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 979 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 19 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 193 43.78 44.00 43.35 227 350 MTF CBOE 4 384 43.76 43.90 43.45 191 844 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 20 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 176 43.99 44.00 43.85 271 682 MTF CBOE 5 768 43.99 44.00 43.85 253 734 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 23 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 8 360 43.92 44.00 43.65 367 171 MTF CBOE 6 147 43.93 44.00 43.65 270 038 MTF Turquoise 746 43.92 44.00 43.65 32 764 MTF Aquis 1 071 43.93 44.00 43.60 47 049 24 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 171 44.00 44.00 44.00 7 524 MTF CBOE 128 44.00 44.00 44.00 5 632 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 25 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 1 528 43.91 44.00 43.80 67 094 MTF CBOE 1 060 43.88 44.00 43.60 46 513 MTF Turquoise 86 44.00 44.00 44.00 3 784 MTF Aquis 161 43.88 43.90 43.85 7 065 Total 40 979 43.91 44.00 43.35 1 799 244

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 416 shares during the period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 February 2026 to 25 February 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 19 February 2026 399 43.60 43.70 43.50 17 396 20 February 2026 200 44.00 44.00 44.00 8 800 23 February 2026 1 600 43.80 43.90 43.60 70 080 24 February 2026 600 44.17 44.20 44.10 26 502 25 February 2026 617 43.79 44.00 43.40 27 018 Total 3 416 149 797





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 19 February 2026 600 44.20 44.40 44.00 26 520 20 February 2026 6 44.40 44.40 44.40 266 23 February 2026 1 600 43.94 44.00 43.80 70 304 24 February 2026 994 44.20 44.40 44.00 43 935 25 February 2026 800 44.28 44.40 44.20 35 424 Total 4 000 176 449

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 17 491 shares.

On 25 February 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 195 710 own shares, or 4.28% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

