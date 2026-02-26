Bekaert announces the next tranche of its Share Buyback Program

Bekaert announces that it will start the next tranche of its buyback program on 26 February 2026, for a total consideration of up to € 75 million. It is intended that, subject to market conditions, this tranche will be completed prior to the release of the Q3 trading update, scheduled for 27 November 2026. During this period, Bekaert will regularly publish press releases with updates on the progress made, as required by law. This information will also be available on the investor relations pages of our website.

As announced previously, all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled.

Attachment