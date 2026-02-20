Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 12 February 2026 to 18 February 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 21 November 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 12 February 2026 to 18 February 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 60 560 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 12 February 2026 to 18 February 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 12 February 2026 Euronext Brussels MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 13 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 8 442 43.45 44.00 42.95 366 805 MTF CBOE 7 418 43.38 43.85 42.95 321 793 MTF Turquoise 938 43.38 43.70 43.15 40 690 MTF Aquis 1 201 43.36 43.80 43.15 52 075 16 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 8 313 43.58 43.90 43.30 362 281 MTF CBOE 6 366 43.58 43.90 43.25 277 430 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 17 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 8 000 43.26 43.50 43.05 346 080 MTF CBOE 5 569 43.19 43.40 43.10 240 525 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 18 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 7 732 43.69 43.75 43.40 337 811 MTF CBOE 6 581 43.66 43.85 43.35 287 326 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 60 560 43.47 44.00 42.95 2 632 817

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 776 shares during the period from 12 February 2026 to 18 February 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 610 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 February 2026 to 18 February 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 12 February 2026 1 375 44.34 44.60 44.20 60 968 13 February 2026 1 600 43.50 44.00 43.00 69 600 16 February 2026 200 43.20 43.20 43.20 8 640 17 February 2026 600 43.13 43.20 43.00 25 878 18 February 2026 1 43.50 43.50 43.50 44 Total 3 776 165 129





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 12 February 2026 200 44.90 44.90 44.90 8 980 13 February 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 16 February 2026 800 43.63 43.80 43.50 34 904 17 February 2026 10 43.60 43.60 43.60 436 18 February 2026 600 43.73 43.80 43.70 26 238 Total 1 610 70 558

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 18 075 shares.

On 18 February 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 155 315 own shares, or 4.20% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

