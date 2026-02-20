Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 12 February 2026 to 18 February 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 12 February 2026 to 18 February 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 60 560 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 12 February 2026 to 18 February 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|12 February 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|MTF CBOE
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|13 February 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|8 442
|43.45
|44.00
|42.95
|366 805
|MTF CBOE
|7 418
|43.38
|43.85
|42.95
|321 793
|MTF Turquoise
|938
|43.38
|43.70
|43.15
|40 690
|MTF Aquis
|1 201
|43.36
|43.80
|43.15
|52 075
|16 February 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|8 313
|43.58
|43.90
|43.30
|362 281
|MTF CBOE
|6 366
|43.58
|43.90
|43.25
|277 430
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|17 February 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|8 000
|43.26
|43.50
|43.05
|346 080
|MTF CBOE
|5 569
|43.19
|43.40
|43.10
|240 525
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|18 February 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|7 732
|43.69
|43.75
|43.40
|337 811
|MTF CBOE
|6 581
|43.66
|43.85
|43.35
|287 326
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|60 560
|43.47
|44.00
|42.95
|2 632 817
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 776 shares during the period from 12 February 2026 to 18 February 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 610 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 February 2026 to 18 February 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|12 February 2026
|1 375
|44.34
|44.60
|44.20
|60 968
|13 February 2026
|1 600
|43.50
|44.00
|43.00
|69 600
|16 February 2026
|200
|43.20
|43.20
|43.20
|8 640
|17 February 2026
|600
|43.13
|43.20
|43.00
|25 878
|18 February 2026
|1
|43.50
|43.50
|43.50
|44
|Total
|3 776
|165 129
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|12 February 2026
|200
|44.90
|44.90
|44.90
|8 980
|13 February 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|16 February 2026
|800
|43.63
|43.80
|43.50
|34 904
|17 February 2026
|10
|43.60
|43.60
|43.60
|436
|18 February 2026
|600
|43.73
|43.80
|43.70
|26 238
|Total
|1 610
|70 558
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 18 075 shares.
On 18 February 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 155 315 own shares, or 4.20% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
