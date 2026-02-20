Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 12 February 2026 to 18 February 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 12 February 2026 to 18 February 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 60 560 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 12 February 2026 to 18 February 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
12 February 2026Euronext Brussels     
 MTF CBOE     
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
13 February 2026Euronext Brussels8 44243.4544.0042.95366 805
 MTF CBOE7 41843.3843.8542.95321 793
 MTF Turquoise93843.3843.7043.1540 690
 MTF Aquis1 20143.3643.8043.1552 075
16 February 2026Euronext Brussels8 31343.5843.9043.30362 281
 MTF CBOE6 36643.5843.9043.25277 430
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
17 February 2026Euronext Brussels8 00043.2643.5043.05346 080
 MTF CBOE5 56943.1943.4043.10240 525
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
18 February 2026Euronext Brussels7 73243.6943.7543.40337 811
 MTF CBOE6 58143.6643.8543.35287 326
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 60 56043.4744.0042.952 632 817

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 776 shares during the period from 12 February 2026 to 18 February 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 610 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 February 2026 to 18 February 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
12 February 20261 37544.3444.6044.2060 968
13 February 20261 60043.5044.0043.0069 600
16 February 202620043.2043.2043.208 640
17 February 202660043.1343.2043.0025 878
18 February 2026143.5043.5043.5044
Total3 776   165 129


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
12 February 202620044.9044.9044.908 980
13 February 202600.000.000.000
16 February 202680043.6343.8043.5034 904
17 February 20261043.6043.6043.60436
18 February 202660043.7343.8043.7026 238
Total1 610   70 558

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 18 075 shares.

On 18 February 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 155 315 own shares, or 4.20% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

