Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 29 January 2026 to 4 February 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 29 January 2026 to 4 February 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 45 500 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 29 January 2026 to 4 February 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
29 January 2026Euronext Brussels6 00041.7442.3041.30250 440
 MTF CBOE3 50041.7342.2541.25146 055
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
30 January 2026Euronext Brussels5 81241.4141.7040.90240 675
 MTF CBOE3 18841.4141.7040.90132 015
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
2 February 2026Euronext Brussels6 00041.5542.1040.90249 300
 MTF CBOE3 00041.5842.0540.90124 740
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
3 February 2026Euronext Brussels5 50042.0642.3541.80231 330
 MTF CBOE3 50042.0842.3541.70147 280
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
4 February 2026Euronext Brussels6 00042.5442.9541.95255 240
 MTF CBOE3 00042.5742.9041.95127 710
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 45 50041.8642.9540.901 904 785

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 300 shares during the period from 29 January 2026 to 4 February 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 230 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 29 January 2026 to 4 February 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
29 January 20261 30041.4741.9041.2053 911
30 January 202620040.9040.9040.908 180
2 February 202680040.8540.8540.8532 680
3 February 202600.000.000.000
4 February 202600.000.000.000
Total2 300   94 771


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
29 January 202693042.1042.4042.0039 153
30 January 20261 00041.4741.7041.2041 470
2 February 20261 40041.5742.0041.0058 198
3 February 202660042.0842.2042.0025 248
4 February 20261 30042.6943.0042.2055 497
Total5 230   219 566

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 18 609 shares.

On 4 February 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 072 915 own shares, or 4.04% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

