Bekaert - Publication transparency notification

Please find herewith the press release.
Attachment
| Source: Bekaert Bekaert
Please find herewith the press release.
Attachment
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026 Share Buyback ProgramOn 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of...Read More
The shareholders and the holders of debentures are requested to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday 13 May 2026 at 10:30 a.m. at the offices of the Company,...Read More