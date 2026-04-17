Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 9 April 2026 to 15 April 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 April 2026 to 15 April 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 42 580 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 9 April 2026 to 15 April 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
9 April 2026Euronext Brussels4 93641.1841.3041.05203 264
 MTF CBOE3 99941.1641.3041.05164 599
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
10 April 2026Euronext Brussels4 45941.9342.4041.00186 966
 MTF CBOE3 50941.9542.3541.00147 203
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
13 April 2026Euronext Brussels4 99841.4341.8040.90207 067
 MTF CBOE3 30741.4241.7041.00136 976
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
14 April 2026Euronext Brussels4 99941.6241.9041.40208 058
 MTF CBOE3 92541.6241.8041.40163 359
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
15 April 2026Euronext Brussels4 71441.0541.3040.80193 510
 MTF CBOE3 73441.0641.3040.80153 318
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 42 58041.4442.4040.801 764 319

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 976 shares during the period from 9 April 2026 to 15 April 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 709 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 April 2026 to 15 April 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
9 April 202620041.0041.0041.008 200
10 April 202620041.0041.0041.008 200
13 April 20261 20041.4841.9041.0049 776
14 April 202620041.4041.4041.408 280
15 April 20261 17640.9841.2040.7048 192
Total2 976   122 648


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
9 April 202600.000.000.000
10 April 20261 00041.9242.4041.4041 920
13 April 202600.000.000.000
14 April 202660041.8742.0041.8025 122
15 April 202610941.4041.4041.404 513
Total1 709   71 555

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 218 shares.

On 15 April 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 805 632 own shares, or 3.56% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p260417E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement.pdf
GlobeNewswire

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