Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 9 April 2026 to 15 April 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 April 2026 to 15 April 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 42 580 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 9 April 2026 to 15 April 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 9 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 936 41.18 41.30 41.05 203 264 MTF CBOE 3 999 41.16 41.30 41.05 164 599 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 10 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 459 41.93 42.40 41.00 186 966 MTF CBOE 3 509 41.95 42.35 41.00 147 203 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 13 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 998 41.43 41.80 40.90 207 067 MTF CBOE 3 307 41.42 41.70 41.00 136 976 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 14 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 999 41.62 41.90 41.40 208 058 MTF CBOE 3 925 41.62 41.80 41.40 163 359 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 15 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 714 41.05 41.30 40.80 193 510 MTF CBOE 3 734 41.06 41.30 40.80 153 318 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 42 580 41.44 42.40 40.80 1 764 319

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 976 shares during the period from 9 April 2026 to 15 April 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 709 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 April 2026 to 15 April 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 9 April 2026 200 41.00 41.00 41.00 8 200 10 April 2026 200 41.00 41.00 41.00 8 200 13 April 2026 1 200 41.48 41.90 41.00 49 776 14 April 2026 200 41.40 41.40 41.40 8 280 15 April 2026 1 176 40.98 41.20 40.70 48 192 Total 2 976 122 648





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 9 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 10 April 2026 1 000 41.92 42.40 41.40 41 920 13 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 14 April 2026 600 41.87 42.00 41.80 25 122 15 April 2026 109 41.40 41.40 41.40 4 513 Total 1 709 71 555

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 218 shares.

On 15 April 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 805 632 own shares, or 3.56% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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