Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 30 April 2026 to 6 May 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 30 April 2026 to 6 May 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 33 244 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 30 April 2026 to 6 May 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 30 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 373 41.90 42.10 41.75 225 129 MTF CBOE 2 670 41.89 42.10 41.70 111 846 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 1 May 2026 Euronext Brussels MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 4 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 815 42.22 42.60 41.75 245 509 MTF CBOE 3 000 42.21 42.60 41.75 126 630 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 5 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 354 42.44 42.65 42.10 227 224 MTF CBOE 2 840 42.45 42.75 42.10 120 558 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 6 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 397 43.71 44.00 43.15 235 903 MTF CBOE 2 795 43.73 44.00 43.20 122 225 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 33 244 42.56 44.00 41.70 1 415 024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 400 shares during the period from 30 April 2026 to 6 May 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 April 2026 to 6 May 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 30 April 2026 200 41.50 41.50 41.50 8 300 1 May 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 4 May 2026 1 000 41.96 42.20 41.60 41 960 5 May 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 6 May 2026 200 43.50 43.50 43.50 8 700 Total 1 400 58 960





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 30 April 2026 800 42.03 42.20 41.80 33 624 1 May 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 4 May 2026 1 000 42.34 42.60 42.00 42 340 5 May 2026 1 400 42.27 42.60 41.80 59 178 6 May 2026 1 800 43.48 44.10 42.90 78 264 Total 5 000 213 406

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 19 529 shares.

On 6 May 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 920 510 own shares, or 3.79% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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