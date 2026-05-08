Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 30 April 2026 to 6 May 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 30 April 2026 to 6 May 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 33 244 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 30 April 2026 to 6 May 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
30 April 2026Euronext Brussels5 37341.9042.1041.75225 129
 MTF CBOE2 67041.8942.1041.70111 846
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
1 May 2026Euronext Brussels     
 MTF CBOE     
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
4 May 2026Euronext Brussels5 81542.2242.6041.75245 509
 MTF CBOE3 00042.2142.6041.75126 630
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
5 May 2026Euronext Brussels5 35442.4442.6542.10227 224
 MTF CBOE2 84042.4542.7542.10120 558
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
6 May 2026Euronext Brussels5 39743.7144.0043.15235 903
 MTF CBOE2 79543.7344.0043.20122 225
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 33 24442.5644.0041.701 415 024

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 400 shares during the period from 30 April 2026 to 6 May 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 April 2026 to 6 May 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
30 April 202620041.5041.5041.508 300
1 May 202600.000.000.000
4 May 20261 00041.9642.2041.6041 960
5 May 202600.000.000.000
6 May 202620043.5043.5043.508 700
Total1 400   58 960


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
30 April 202680042.0342.2041.8033 624
1 May 202600.000.000.000
4 May 20261 00042.3442.6042.0042 340
5 May 20261 40042.2742.6041.8059 178
6 May 20261 80043.4844.1042.9078 264
Total5 000   213 406

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 19 529 shares.

On 6 May 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 920 510 own shares, or 3.79% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p260508E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

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