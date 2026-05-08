Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 30 April 2026 to 6 May 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 30 April 2026 to 6 May 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 33 244 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 30 April 2026 to 6 May 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|30 April 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 373
|41.90
|42.10
|41.75
|225 129
|MTF CBOE
|2 670
|41.89
|42.10
|41.70
|111 846
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|1 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|MTF CBOE
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|4 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 815
|42.22
|42.60
|41.75
|245 509
|MTF CBOE
|3 000
|42.21
|42.60
|41.75
|126 630
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|5 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 354
|42.44
|42.65
|42.10
|227 224
|MTF CBOE
|2 840
|42.45
|42.75
|42.10
|120 558
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|6 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 397
|43.71
|44.00
|43.15
|235 903
|MTF CBOE
|2 795
|43.73
|44.00
|43.20
|122 225
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|33 244
|42.56
|44.00
|41.70
|1 415 024
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 400 shares during the period from 30 April 2026 to 6 May 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 April 2026 to 6 May 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|30 April 2026
|200
|41.50
|41.50
|41.50
|8 300
|1 May 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|4 May 2026
|1 000
|41.96
|42.20
|41.60
|41 960
|5 May 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|6 May 2026
|200
|43.50
|43.50
|43.50
|8 700
|Total
|1 400
|58 960
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|30 April 2026
|800
|42.03
|42.20
|41.80
|33 624
|1 May 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|4 May 2026
|1 000
|42.34
|42.60
|42.00
|42 340
|5 May 2026
|1 400
|42.27
|42.60
|41.80
|59 178
|6 May 2026
|1 800
|43.48
|44.10
|42.90
|78 264
|Total
|5 000
|213 406
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 19 529 shares.
On 6 May 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 920 510 own shares, or 3.79% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment