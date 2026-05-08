Bekaert announces CEO succession

The Board of Directors of Bekaert has appointed Olivier Biebuyck as Chief Executive Officer. His extensive experience in leading, growing and transforming global industrial businesses, both organically and through acquisitions, will be a key enabler in delivering on Bekaert’s strategic ambitions for the future. The appointment takes effect on 1 June 2026, and the Board of Directors will co-opt Olivier Biebuyck as Director as from that date.

Yves Kerstens, current Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Bekaert, will conclude his mandate on 31 May 2026 after having led the company over the past years. He also will step down as Director on the same date.

Jürgen Tinggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: “I am proud to announce the appointment of Olivier Biebuyck as CEO of Bekaert. The Board is convinced that he is the right person to lead the transformation of the company in its next chapter. On behalf of the Board and the entire Bekaert team, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to Yves for his leadership, commitment, and contribution to the company over the past years, and wish him the very best.”

Olivier Biebuyck stated: “Bekaert has an impressive history of innovation, business expansion and evolution. I am honored to take up the role of CEO at Bekaert. I look forward to working closely with the Board, the leadership team, and all colleagues around the world to further transform and grow the company and create long term value for all our stakeholders.”

Yves Kerstens added: “It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of Bekaert and to work alongside our colleagues around the world during the past years. I am proud of what we have achieved together and wish Olivier all the best to lead the company in building a strong future.”

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