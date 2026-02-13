Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 5 February 2026 to 11 February 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 21 November 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 February 2026 to 9 February 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 22 374 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 5 February 2026 to 9 February 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 5 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 800 42.73 42.90 42.45 247 834 MTF CBOE 2 900 42.73 42.85 42.60 123 917 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 6 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 900 43.26 43.85 42.70 255 234 MTF CBOE 2 800 43.33 43.80 42.50 121 324 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 9 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 3 528 43.97 44.00 43.85 155 126 MTF CBOE 1 446 43.98 44.00 43.85 63 595 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 22 374 43.22 44.00 42.45 967 030

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 900 shares during the period from 5 February 2026 to 11 February 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 5 February 2026 to 11 February 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 5 February 2026 200 42.35 42.35 42.35 8 470 6 February 2026 300 42.63 42.70 42.50 12 789 9 February 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 10 February 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 11 February 2026 400 44.15 44.20 44.10 17 660 Total 900 38 919





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 5 February 2026 600 42.77 42.80 42.70 25 662 6 February 2026 1 200 43.31 43.75 42.90 51 972 9 February 2026 600 44.10 44.20 44.00 26 460 10 February 2026 400 44.38 44.40 44.35 17 752 11 February 2026 800 44.58 44.80 44.40 35 664 Total 3 600 157 510

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 15 909 shares.

On 11 February 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 092 589 own shares, or 4.08% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment