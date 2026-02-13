Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 5 February 2026 to 11 February 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 February 2026 to 9 February 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 22 374 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 5 February 2026 to 9 February 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
5 February 2026Euronext Brussels5 80042.7342.9042.45247 834
 MTF CBOE2 90042.7342.8542.60123 917
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
6 February 2026Euronext Brussels5 90043.2643.8542.70255 234
 MTF CBOE2 80043.3343.8042.50121 324
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
9 February 2026Euronext Brussels3 52843.9744.0043.85155 126
 MTF CBOE1 44643.9844.0043.8563 595
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 22 37443.2244.0042.45967 030

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 900 shares during the period from 5 February 2026 to 11 February 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 5 February 2026 to 11 February 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
5 February 202620042.3542.3542.358 470
6 February 202630042.6342.7042.5012 789
9 February 202600.000.000.000
10 February 202600.000.000.000
11 February 202640044.1544.2044.1017 660
Total900   38 919


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
5 February 202660042.7742.8042.7025 662
6 February 20261 20043.3143.7542.9051 972
9 February 202660044.1044.2044.0026 460
10 February 202640044.3844.4044.3517 752
11 February 202680044.5844.8044.4035 664
Total3 600   157 510

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 15 909 shares.

On 11 February 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 092 589 own shares, or 4.08% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p260213E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading