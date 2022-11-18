Sinch announces changes in the management team

English Swedish

Stockholm, Sweden – 18 November 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announces that Will Conway, President for the Developer & Email Business Unit, has decided to leave the role as Business Unit President to pursue other opportunities. He will remain in a part-time strategic advisory role for Sinch during 2023.

Josh Odom, the current Chief Technology Officer of the Developer & Email Business Unit, will become the new President of this organization effective January 1, 2023. Josh joined Mailgun, now Sinch’s Developer & Email Business Unit, in 2015 and has played a key role in the organization’s success story. As Mailgun’s CTO since 2017, Josh has led Software Developers and beyond, acting as the driving force in the development of functions like Support, Product, Data and Security. His passion for building high performance teams can be felt in every part of the business unit today.

“I would like to thank Will for his achievement in establishing Sinch as a leader in cloud-based email provision with unmatched deliverability. I also welcome Josh to the Sinch management team and look forward to continuing the journey together with him”, commented Johan Hedberg, interim CEO of Sinch.

The Sinch management team thereby includes:

Johan Hedberg, interim CEO

Anders Olin, President Enterprise & Messaging

Brett Scorza, President Voice

Josh Odom, President, Developer & Email

Sean O’Neal, President SMB

Christina Raaschou, Chief Human Resources Officer

Jonas Lindeborg, Chief Technology Officer

Jonathan Bean, Chief Marketing Officer

Julie Rassat, Chief Integration and Transformation Officer

Roshan Saldanha, Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath

Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com .

