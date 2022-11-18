Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market Size and Share to Grow at a CAGR of 9.0% to Hit US$7.6 billion by 2025 Globally - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the new market research report, " Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market by Product (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Software & Services), Application (Clinical, Research, Forensic), End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Pharma Biotech, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2025", The global dPCR and qPCR market is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2025 from USD 4.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 7.6 billion by 2025 CAGR 9.0% Historical Data 2016-2025 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2025 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product and service, By application, By end user, and By region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latina America, and Middle East and Africa Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Analytik Jena AG (Switzerland), Becton Dikinson and Company (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Eppendorf (Germany), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Takara Bio (Japan), Meridian Bioscience (US), Promega Corporation (US), Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (US), Bioneer (South Korea), ELITech Group (France), and Quidel Corporation (US). Key Market Opportunities Shift from plant-derived to genome-based drug discovery Key Market Drivers Increasing use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics

Market growth is driven mainly by the rising incidence of target infectious diseases and genetic disorders; technological advancements in PCR technologies; increasing investments, funds, and grants; increasing use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics; and successful completion of the Human Genome Project.

Based on type, the qPCR market is segmented into reagents and consuables; instruments; and software and services. The reagents and consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the expanding applications of qPCR (owing to its technological benefits over traditional PCR, such as real-time analysis and reduced analysis time), growing private-public funding for life science research, and the rising number of probe-based multiplex genetic analysis procedures (that require the analysis of low-volume gene samples) are expected to drive the growth of the qPCR reagents and consumables market.

Based on the type, the dPCR market is segmented into reagents and consuables; instruments; and software and services. The reagents and consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the global dPCR market in 2019. This segment includes specific reagents (such as master mixes, assay kits, and enzymes) and consumables (such as reaction tubes, needles, and vials) used during dPCR procedures. Generally, dPCR reagents consist of a super mix or a master mix that contains the buffer, DNA polymerase, dNTPs, and dsDNA-binding dyes.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

North America accounted for the largest share of the global dPCR and qPCR market. The large share of the North American market is attributed to the increased adoption of innovative and novel genomic analysis products (including advanced qPCR and dPCR products), availability of R&D funding for genomic research (coupled with the robust research infrastructure in the region), expanding use of PCR techniques in clinical diagnostics & forensics, and early commercialization of qPCR/dPCR products compared to other regions.

Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Switzerland) are the key players operating in Digital PCR Market. Other prominent players are Abbott Laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Analytik Jena AG (Switzerland), Becton Dikinson and Company (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Eppendorf (Germany), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Takara Bio (Japan), Meridian Bioscience (US), Promega Corporation (US), Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (US), Bioneer (South Korea), ELITech Group (France), and Quidel Corporation (US).

