GigaOm Names CTERA the Leader in Distributed Cloud File Storage for The Second Year in a Row

New York, NY, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA today announced it has been named the Leader in the GigaOm 2022 Radar Report for Distributed Cloud File Storage. CTERA has once again secured outstanding scores from the GigaOm analyst team and has earned the highest placement among the 6 vendors in the report.

GigaOm praises CTERA for offering “a massively scalable solution with an accelerated, low-latency transfer protocol, best-in-class data tiering capabilities, a zero-trust security architecture, outstanding edge access features, and a data services architecture that includes connectors for CTERA microservices and third-party services such as for data-classification, full-text indexing & search.”

CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform is a global file system that unifies local file sharing with cloud hyperscale storage, allowing enterprises to modernize every aspect of their distributed file services delivery including remote offices, employees working from home, and mobile without compromising performance or security.

“CTERA once again claims the top spot in GigaOm’s Radar for Distributed Cloud File Storage. It’s a leading solution for those companies looking to overcome the complex demands of distributed computing,” said Enrico Signoretti, Category Leader - Data Storage at GigaOm. “CTERA’s ability to scale, while maintaining performance and military-grade security coupled with their new data services platform, places them in the top spot as an innovative platform play solution.”

The GigaOm Radar notes: “Distributed cloud file storage has proven to be a pivotal capability, particularly to ensure business continuity during the prolonged disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These disruptions not only had a negative impact on the workforce and its access to data, but they also impeded organizations’ ability to provision and deploy collaboration infrastructure. Distributed cloud file storage solutions were able to alleviate those concerns rapidly, thanks to their natively distributed and cloud-based architectures.”

“GigaOm has, for the second year in a row, named CTERA as a ‘Leader’ and has placed us ahead of all the competition in the 2022 Radar for Distributed Cloud File Storage. We are grateful for this public validation of our commitment to delivering industry’s best cloud file storage solution,” said Liran Eshel, CEO, CTERA. “At the end of the day, it’s about ensuring our customers succeed in their distributed cloud deployments. We’re pleased to continue to provide a cyber hardened global file system with unlimited scale to enterprises facing today’s ongoing challenges surrounding edge data access and protection.”

Read the full GigaOm Radar for Distributed Cloud File Storage report here.

About CTERA

CTERA is the leader in edge-to-cloud file services, powering more than 50,000 sites and millions of corporate users. CTERA delivers a cloud-native global file system over public or private object storage, with a rich data services ecosystem that enables enterprises to gain full control of their data environment for optimal edge performance, granular security, data insight, and governance. For more information, visit www.ctera.com.