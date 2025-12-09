CTERA Ransom Protect Achieves 100% Detection Across Leading Ransomware Families, Stopping Attacks in Seconds

New York, NY, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, a leader in intelligent data management, today announced the results of an independent evaluation of its Ransom Protect feature available as part of its CTERA Cyber Protection Data Service, demonstrating rapid ransomware detection, prevention, and protection capabilities across eight major ransomware families, including advanced strains such as REvil and LockBit.

The evaluation, conducted by SYNERGY7’s Cybersecurity Lab powered by Dell Technologies on the Govdocs1 dataset, measured both detection and mitigation performance under real-world ransomware attack simulations. Each attack was executed twice: once to measure pure detection capability without active blocking and once with the ransomware mitigation feature enabled, limiting the encryption and stopping the attack.

Key Findings of the evaluation include:

100% Detection Rate: All ransomware families were successfully detected before completing encryption.

Rapid Mitigation: Median time to block attacks was 24.5 seconds.

Minimal Data Impact: With the mitigation feature enabled, attacks resulted in less than 10% file encryption, with a median of 2.28% files affected, compared to full dataset encryption when the feature was disabled.

Full Attack Coverage: The tests completed a full attack chain evaluation, from initial compromise to attempted encryption and data exfiltration, ensuring real-world relevance.

"One of the most significant challenges in cybersecurity is the validation gap. While vendors make bold claims about ransomware protection, customers are rightly hesitant to unleash actual ransomware within their own environments to verify them," said Harel Ram, CEO, Synergy7. "Our mission is to bridge that gap with rigorous, independent testing that replicates the sophisticated attacks enterprises now face. CTERA Ransom Protect demonstrated remarkable resilience in our labs, consistently detecting and neutralizing advanced threats within seconds. These results provide customers with objective, real-world proof they need to be confident in their data's security without exposing their own systems to risk."

“This validation from Synergy7 highlights the power of our AI-driven, data-centric approach to security," said Oded Nagel, CEO, CTERA. "Instead of relying solely on reactive recovery, CTERA Ransom Protect automates threat detection and response in real-time. This shifts the paradigm from lengthy, costly post-attack cleanups to proactive prevention, safeguarding data integrity and dramatically reducing the operational burden on security teams.”

CTERA Cyber Protection is among the suite of Enterprise Data Services available on the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform. To view the full report please visit https://www.ctera.com/synergy7-ransomware-test-report-for-ctera/

For more information on CTERA and the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform please visit https://www.ctera.com/

