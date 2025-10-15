CTERA Launches the Availability of CTERA Intelligent Data Platform in AWS Marketplace

New York, NY, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, a leader in intelligent data management, today announced that the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog that helps you find, buy, deploy, and manage software, data products, and professional services from thousands of vendors.

The CTERA Data Intelligent Platform delivers a secure, compliant, and scalable data fabric across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments that offers seamless ecosystem integration, centralized control, automated protection, and intelligent insights so enterprises can operate with agility, reduced risk, and unlock the full value of its data estate.

AWS customers will now have access to the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform and suite of Enterprise Data Services directly within AWS Marketplace. With this listing, AWS customers can now streamline the purchase and management of their CTERA Intelligent Data Platform within their AWS Marketplace account.

“Making our Intelligent Data Platform available in the AWS Marketplace is about unlocking a future driven by data intelligence," said Saimon Michelson, VP, Alliances, CTERA. “By uniting the global reach of AWS with our secure, scalable data fabric, we are empowering enterprises to innovate and harness the full potential of their unified data estate.”

The CTERA Intelligent Data Platform is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on CTERA and its Intelligent Data Platform please visit https://www.ctera.com/

About CTERA

CTERA is a global leader in the integrated data intelligence market enabling enterprises to lower their total cost of data ownership, maintain business continuity, and optimize workforce productivity by turning data into actionable insights to empower smarter decisions and drive sustainable business growth. With a foundation built on security, scale, and seamless integration, the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform enables organizations to align their data management strategies to continuously deliver against today’s business needs and tomorrow’s vision.