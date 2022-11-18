English Finnish

Tulikivi Corporation

Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Jaakko Aspara

TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 NOVEMBER AT 1:00 PM

Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 17 November 2022.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jaakko Aspara

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj

LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 21277/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-11-17

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 791 Unit price: 0.626 EUR

(2): Volume: 960 Unit price: 0.626 EUR

(3): Volume: 397 Unit price: 0.627 EUR

(4): Volume: 213 Unit price: 0.629 EUR

(5): Volume: 19639 Unit price: 0.629 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 22000 Volume weighted average price: 0.62873 EUR

Further information:

Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)207 636 555, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi

