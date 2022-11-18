DraftKings Slated to Launch Online Sportsbook in Maryland on November 23

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced today that, following a mandatory early access test period from November 21-22, 2022, it expects to launch its online sportsbook in Maryland, pending receipt of regulatory approvals, on November 23, 2022. The top-rated DraftKings Sportsbook app is expected to be fully live for eligible customers ahead of the NFL action on Thanksgiving Day. DraftKings will offer customers in Maryland a best-in-class sports betting experience, including the opportunity to place a variety of bets, such as same-game parlays, player props, special odds boost selections, and more.



“With an active sports season currently underway, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to launch our top-rated sportsbook app in Maryland,” said Matt Kalish, DraftKings Co-Founder and President, DraftKings North America. “Our product delivers fans an exciting sports betting experience, and we would like to thank the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission, Governor Hogan and the General Assembly for bringing online sports wagering to Maryland.”

DraftKings will, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, offer eligible customers in Maryland the opportunity to place legal and regulated bets across collegiate sporting events and professional sports leagues, including the NFL, NHL, NBA, and more. Further establishing a presence in the state, last year, the Baltimore Ravens named DraftKings an Official Sports Betting Sponsor of the team, which allows DraftKings to reach Ravens fans in new ways by offering exciting exclusive game day experiences, autographed merchandise, and opportunities to participate in VIP-focused events during the NFL season.

“As sports gaming continues to grow across the nation, it was important to me that if I entered this space I would partner with a company that placed an emphasis on responsible gaming. With that top of mind, I joined the team at DraftKings and I am thrilled that it will be leading the way here in Maryland,” said Cal Ripken, Jr., Special Advisor to the Board of Directors for DraftKings. “Now, sports fans in our state will have access to the DraftKings Sportsbook, a safe and regulated betting option and a respected corporate leader.”

DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine, and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program, with a focus on Service, Equity, Responsible Gaming, Vitality, Entrepreneurship, and Sports. Responsible gaming is a key pillar of the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program and DraftKings’ collective mission is to protect consumers with groundbreaking technology, employee training, resources for customers, and the support of evidence-based research.

Eligible fans can access the latest betting markets and more by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app available via iOS and Android here. To become a DraftKings Dynasty Rewards member, visit sportsbook.draftkings.com/dynasty.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The Company operates iGaming in 5 states through its DraftKings brand, as well as operating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an award-winning iGaming product and iconic gaming brand, in 3 states. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 20 states and in Ontario, Canada. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” ”would,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.