Safe-T Group: NetNut Launches its New Mobile IP Proxy Network with Sales to First Three Customers

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or the “Company”), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary and enterprise privacy unit, NetNut Ltd. (“NetNut”), has expanded its product range with its latest Mobile IP Proxy Network.

NetNut has won its three first customers that have started using the new Mobile IP Proxy Network.

“We are proud to announce our expansion to the mobile enterprise privacy sector,” said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T. “the launch of our mobile IP proxy network follows a series of cutting-edge products that we lunched this year. The growing demand for our solutions is supporting our overall continued growth, and we anticipate that it will be reflected in our future performance."

About NetNut Ltd.

NetNut Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe-T Group Ltd., is a provider of fast, reliable and scalable proxy solutions for all web scraping and web data extraction requirements. By utilizing a dynamic network and delivering optimized IP pools, NetNut is the ultimate solution for scraping and collecting web data at high speed and lower rates. NetNut’s use cases includes web data extraction, market research, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) monitoring and Search Engine Results Page (SERP) tracking, price comparison, social media management (SMM), advertising verification, brand protection, travel aggregation and more. NetNut’s proxy network comprises exit points based on its proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at its ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

About Safe-T® Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments: enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for both advanced and basic users, ensuring full protection for all personal and digital information.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

Our cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigates attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizational data access, storage, and exchange use cases, from outside the organization or within, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. Our ZoneZero® solutions are available by our reseller, TerraZone Ltd. , a global information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safetgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expansion of NetNut’s product range with the latest Mobile IP Proxy Network, the growing demand for its solutions, the overall continued growth and the anticipation that such growth will be reflected in its future performance. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 29, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

