Big Sky Medical, Dallas-Based Healthcare Real Estate Investment Management Firm, Closes Third Investment in the Brazos Valley, Texas

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Sky Medical announces the closing of Texas A&M Health Science Center in Bryan, Texas. The property is conveniently located five miles southwest of the main Texas A&M University campus. The addition of the Texas A&M Health Science Center brings Big Sky’s total holdings in the Brazos Valley to 335,343 rentable square feet.







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45f8be17-a369-412d-9260-47e862f28499

The Texas A&M Health and Science Center is a 122,942 rentable square foot multi-tenant medical office building. The property is well positioned in a high-growth region of Bryan and is further complemented by strong anchor tenancy. The building is approaching full occupancy, with the two largest tenants being the Texas A&M University System and St Joseph Health’s Texas Brain and Spine Institute. The Texas A&M University System utilizes the property for academic and medical training with the intent of simulating a hospital environment. The Texas Brain and Spine Institute provides treatments for neurological and spinal disorders. Additionally, the practice is on the forefront of modern neuroscience research and offers specialized care for every patient. The practice has emerged as the region’s leading neurosurgery center and has become a strategic location for St Joseph’s.

Big Sky has selected Oldham Goodwin to manage the property. “Oldham Goodwin has become an invaluable resource for Big Sky and our investments in Bryan, Texas,” said Jason L. Signor, Founder and CEO of Big Sky Medical. “We are excited to have their team managing Texas A&M Health and Science Center and look forward to expanding our relationship in the future.” “We are excited about continuing to grow our relationship with Big Sky,” said Amy Jones, Oldham Goodwin Director of Commercial Management Services. “Managing the Health Science Center and other Big Sky properties enables us to add local expertise and management experience to Big Sky’s impressive portfolio in medical and life sciences. We are looking forward to working with Big Sky and the HSC’s tenants in the continued success of one of the premier medical facilities in Texas.”

About Big Sky Medical

Big Sky Medical Real Estate is an investment manager focused on commercial real estate across the United States with an overweight focus on the medical office sector. Big Sky was formed in 2020 by industry veteran Jason L. Signor to exclusively invest in healthcare and life science real estate. Big Sky leverages its deep relationships built over the past two decades as a sector specialist to position its platform as a flexible source of capital for developers, healthcare operators and investors of high quality medical real estate without competing conflicts of interest. To learn more, visit bigskymed.com.

About GFH

GFH is one of the most recognized financial groups in the Gulf region. Its businesses include Asset Management, Wealth Management, Commercial Banking and Real Estate Development. The Group’s operations are focused in the GCC, and the US. GFH is listed in Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, Dubai Financial Market, and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com.

Press Contact:



Joseph Doremus

O: (469) 949-8300 ext. 111

joseph@bigskymed.com