Fuel Up to Play 60’s Hometown Grant Awarded to Garden Grove Unified School District

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Los Angeles Chargers and Dairy Council of California continued their rich histories of supporting local communities on November 15th by presenting Garden Grove Unified School District with a $10,000 Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant.



This grant was awarded in the form of an oversized check to Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education Trustee Teri Rocco and Director of Food Services Agnes Lally after Dairy Council of California’s Mobile Dairy Classroom assembly at Ethel M. Evans Elementary School, with over 500 students in attendance.

“We are honored to be selected for the Hometown Grant to further the outstanding work of our Food Services Department in ensuring all students have access to healthy food,” said Board of Education Vice President Lan Nguyen. “Thank you to the LA Chargers and the Dairy Council of California for supporting our initiatives to make healthy eating fun and exciting for students. Nutritious food is paramount to the growth and development of our students both physically and academically.”

While students and staff at Ethel M. Evans Elementary School were excited for the Mobile Dairy Classroom assembly featuring Jersey cow Cinnamon, as well as the Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant check presentation, the energy amplified with an appearance from Chargers long snapper #47 Josh Harris, who spoke to the students about the importance of healthy eating and exercise. Heather Birdsall, vice president of Chargers community relations, spoke further of the Chargers’ commitment to support the health of students, “The Los Angeles Chargers are excited to provide the Garden Grove Unified School District with the 2022 Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant. We are proud to partner with Dairy Council of California to provide the students with the resources they need to learn about the importance of healthy eating and physical activity.”

“Collaboration is at the heart of what we do in support of elevating the health of children and families in California through the pursuit of lifelong healthy eating habits. It is rewarding to see an esteemed organization like the Los Angeles Chargers be so supportive of Southern California communities through partnership,” said Tammy Anderson-Wise, CEO, Dairy Council of California. “The $10,000 grant can really make a difference to the health of children in Garden Grove Unified School District.”

About Dairy Council of California

For over a century, Dairy Council of California has empowered stakeholders, including educators, health professionals and community leaders, to elevate the health of children and families through the pursuit of lifelong healthy eating habits. Funded by California’s dairy farm families and local milk processors and under the guidance of California Department of Food and Agriculture, Dairy Council of California’s free science-based nutrition education resources, Mobile Dairy Classroom assemblies, training programs and online resources educate millions of students and families in California and throughout the United States. Learn more at HealthyEating.org.

About the Los Angeles Chargers

Now in their 64th season, the Chargers continue to stretch the imagination and put on the most exciting show in football. A charter member of the American Football League, the franchise was established in Los Angeles in 1960. From 1961 to 2016, the team played in San Diego and advanced to five of the first six AFL Championship games ever played. The Chargers claimed the 1963 AFL title and later joined the National Football League when the two leagues merged in 1970. Since the merger, the Chargers have gone on to appear in Super Bowl XXIX and have captured an additional 10 division titles. The Chargers returned to Los Angeles in 2017, began playing games in their new multibillion-dollar SoFi Stadium home in 2020 and continue to redefine what an NFL franchise looks like in the 21st century. For more information, call 1-877-CHARGERS or visit chargers.com.

About Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grants

In fall 2022, Fuel Up to Play 60 and the NFL are coming together for the ninth year behind the Hometown Grants program. The NFL, through Fuel Up to Play 60, will provide $10,000 per NFL club market ($320,000 total) in grant money to help school districts/individual schools facilitate sustainable physical activity and healthy eating changes. These grants are a great opportunity for NFL clubs and local dairy councils to collaborate and build stronger relationships while helping kids “Fuel Good” for their bodies, community and the planet.

