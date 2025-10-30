Leading with Purpose: Dairy Council of California Releases 2024–2025 Annual Report Highlighting a Year of Strategic Partnerships and Impact

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Council of California has released its 2024–2025 Annual Report, reflecting a year that advanced innovation, operational transformation and cross-sector collaboration. The outcome-based report highlights measurable impact achieved through education programs, partnerships and science-based advocacy that support dairy nutrition and public health across California.

“This year’s report demonstrates how purposeful collaboration and focus continue to strengthen our collective ability to elevate the health of communities through dairy,” said Amy DeLisio, MPH, RDN, CEO of Dairy Council of California. “The progress we’ve made reflects the dedication of our team and partners and builds momentum for continued transformation—ensuring our work remains timely, relevant and impactful.”



The report outlines key accomplishments, including:

Engaging professionals across education, healthcare and agriculture through podiums, webinars and collaborative trainings.

Expanding strategic collaboration with state, national and international dairy organizations, reinforcing dairy as an essential component of nutrition security and sustainable food systems.

Optimizing operations and digital platforms to enhance efficiency, streamline communications and strengthen organizational structure.



The 2024–2025 Annual Report also highlights how Dairy Council of California reached 1.7 million children and families through nutrition education, dairy agriculture literacy and community partnerships, evidence of strong statewide collaboration.

To explore the 2024–2025 Annual Report, visit DairyCouncilofCA.org

About Dairy Council of California

Since 1919, Dairy Council of California has been a trusted nutrition organization committed to elevating the health of children and communities. Through education, advocacy, and multisector collaboration, the organization promotes lifelong healthy eating patterns and advances the role of milk and dairy foods in improving nutrition security and supporting sustainable food systems. With more than a century of experience, Dairy Council of California continues to lead with evidence-based nutrition science, education and strategic partnerships to build healthier communities.



