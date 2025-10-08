Award-Winning “Let’s Eat Healthy Together” Launches Season 2 on PBS KLCS

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Telly Award–winning video series Let’s Eat Healthy Together returns with Season 2, created in partnership with Dairy Council of California, Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and KLCS, a PBS affiliate station. Designed for middle school students and their families, the new season builds on a successful collaboration recognized for advancing education, connecting healthy eating habits to everyday choices in fun and practical ways. Episodes air Wednesdays at 4:45 p.m. beginning October 8, for four consecutive weeks.

How to Watch

Broadcast (Southern California):

Tune in to KLCS (PBS) at 4:45 p.m. PT on the following dates:

October 8: Food Power: Fuel for Body and Mind

October 15: Food’s Adventure: Farm to You

October 22: Boost Your Day with Breakfast

October 29: Mini Meals, Mighty Fuel





Stream On-Demand:

Following each broadcast, episodes will be available at DairyCouncilofCA.org/Together.

Watch the Season 2 promo video now: https://youtu.be/jP9xyQylaoY

Each 10–15-minute episode features simple recipes, healthy eating tips, and reflective prompts for ease of integration into classrooms, cafeterias, after-school programs, family learning or any educational setting.

The partnership builds on a shared commitment to support students and families with tools that make healthy eating approachable and achievable.

“We’re excited to continue inspiring students and families with engaging, evidence-based content that makes healthy eating both fun and accessible,” said Amy DeLisio, MPH, RDN, CEO, Dairy Council of California. “This collaboration helps young people see the connection between what they eat and how they feel, achieve, and grow.”

“Through our collaboration with Dairy Council of California and KLCS, we’re bringing nutrition education to life in ways that are both engaging and empowering for students and families,” said Maggie Yu-DiPasquale, Wellness Facilitator, Los Angeles Unified School District. “By connecting classroom learning to real-world experiences, we’re helping students understand how everyday food choices can support their health, well-being, and success in school.”

About Let’s Eat Healthy Together

Let’s Eat Healthy Together is a short-form, award-winning video series produced by Dairy Council of California, in collaboration with Los Angeles Unified School District and KLCS. The series equips young people and families with approachable, culturally mindful nutrition education—translating evidence-based science into relatable, real-world learning experiences. Together, the partners continue to expand access to engaging, standards-aligned nutrition education across California classrooms and communities.

About Dairy Council of California

Since 1919, Dairy Council of California has been a trusted nutrition organization committed to elevating the health of children and communities. Through education, advocacy, and multisector collaboration, the organization promotes lifelong healthy eating patterns and advances the role of milk and dairy foods in improving nutrition security and supporting sustainable food systems. With more than a century of experience, Dairy Council of California continues to lead with evidence-based nutrition science, education and strategic partnerships to build healthier communities.

