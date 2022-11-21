English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 14, 2022 to Friday November 18, 2022:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 193,327 3,428,691,195 14 November 2022 - - - 15 November 2022 75 14,888.5333 1,116,640 16 November 2022 100 14,513.6000 1,451,360 17 November 2022 100 14,416.6000 1,441,660 18 November 2022 28 14,397.5000 403,130 Total 14-18 November Friday 303 4,412,790 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 322 14,564.0027 4,689,609 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 7,064 103,038,711 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 193,952 3,437,793,594 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 859,656 16,051,143,082 14 November 2022 - - - 15 November 2022 300 15,277.8500 4,583,355 16 November 2022 400 14,929.1500 5,971,660 17 November 2022 398 14,793.3920 5,887,770 18 November 2022 114 14,826.6667 1,690,240 Total 14-18 November Friday 1,212 18,133,025 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 973 14,961.3200 14,557,364 Bought from the Foundation* 307 14,961.1292 4,593,067 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 28,172 424,468,521 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 862,148 16,088,426,538

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 162,120 A shares and 733,871 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.79% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 21 November 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

