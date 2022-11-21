Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced  an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                    
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 14, 2022 to Friday November 18, 2022:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)193,327 3,428,691,195
14 November 2022- - -
15 November 20227514,888.53331,116,640
16 November 202210014,513.60001,451,360
17 November 202210014,416.60001,441,660
18 November 20222814,397.5000403,130
Total 14-18 November Friday303 4,412,790
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*32214,564.00274,689,609
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)7,064 103,038,711
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)193,952 3,437,793,594
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)859,656 16,051,143,082
14 November 2022- - -
15 November 202230015,277.85004,583,355
16 November 202240014,929.15005,971,660
17 November 202239814,793.39205,887,770
18 November 202211414,826.66671,690,240
Total 14-18 November Friday1,212 18,133,025
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*97314,961.320014,557,364
Bought from the Foundation*30714,961.12924,593,067
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)28,172 424,468,521
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)862,148 16,088,426,538

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 162,120 A shares and 733,871 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.79% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 21 November 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 46 2022 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program week 46