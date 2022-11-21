Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 14, 2022 to Friday November 18, 2022:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|193,327
|3,428,691,195
|14 November 2022
|-
|-
|-
|15 November 2022
|75
|14,888.5333
|1,116,640
|16 November 2022
|100
|14,513.6000
|1,451,360
|17 November 2022
|100
|14,416.6000
|1,441,660
|18 November 2022
|28
|14,397.5000
|403,130
|Total 14-18 November Friday
|303
|4,412,790
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|322
|14,564.0027
|4,689,609
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|7,064
|103,038,711
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|193,952
|3,437,793,594
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|859,656
|16,051,143,082
|14 November 2022
|-
|-
|-
|15 November 2022
|300
|15,277.8500
|4,583,355
|16 November 2022
|400
|14,929.1500
|5,971,660
|17 November 2022
|398
|14,793.3920
|5,887,770
|18 November 2022
|114
|14,826.6667
|1,690,240
|Total 14-18 November Friday
|1,212
|18,133,025
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|973
|14,961.3200
|14,557,364
|Bought from the Foundation*
|307
|14,961.1292
|4,593,067
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|28,172
|424,468,521
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|862,148
|16,088,426,538
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 162,120 A shares and 733,871 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.79% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 21 November 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
