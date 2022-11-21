Bangladeshi Football Fans to Enjoy FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on Toffee

Dhaka, 21 of November 2022: Football fans in Bangladesh will be able to enjoy watching FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ which starts on Nov 20 via Banglalink’s Toffee Entertainment Platform.



This is the first time in the history of Bangladesh, that football fans can watch their much-loved sport from a mobile device wherever they are in the country.

“The event marks a revolutionary change for Bangladesh and the customers of its digital operators and telecom companies, says Kaan Terzioğlu, Chairman of the Board, Banglalink. We are happy to be able to meet the needs of the vibrant and dynamic population of Bangladesh and give people well-deserved access to their favourite sport and entertainment at their convenience.”

Since 1954 and until 2022, only traditional TV companies held broadcasting rights for football In Bangladesh.

The supporters of the game will be able to enjoy several services and engagement through Toffee.

But it’s not only Banglalink customers and not only on mobile devices that people in Bangladesh will be able to see the game.

“To enable all football lovers to enjoy this beautiful game, we plan to keep this streaming service open to all networks and make it available to watch on large screens through the Toffee android TV app, said Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer at Banglalink. We are confident that our consumers will get superior streaming experiences with Banglalink’s fastest 4G speed in the country.”

Broadcasting video content became possible due to the innovation of fiber optic cables and investment into the network across the country. Currently, 92.8% of internet users in Bangladesh rely on 4G to access digital services, and high-speed, high-quality digital connectivity. Toffee, the largest digital entertainment platform in Bangladesh, with 7 million monthly active users and 3.3 million average daily users

The Toffee app is available on both Google Play and App Store for download. The exciting football actions can also be watched on https://toffeelive.com/ and Toffee’s Android TV app.

About Banglalink

Banglalink is one of the leading digital communications service providers in Bangladesh, working to unlock new opportunities for its customers as they navigate the digital world. Driven by the vision of transforming lives through technology, Banglalink also strives to transform into a future-ready service provider capable of catering to the demands of the new digital era. It is a subsidiary of VEON Ltd - a Nasdaq and Euronext listed connectivity provider headquartered in the Netherlands.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and connected services to over 200 million customers. Operating across seven countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming people’s lives, empowering individuals and driving economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

