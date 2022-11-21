Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades

Luxembourg – 21 November 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a person discharging managerial responsibilities:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMarcelo Lopes Xavier
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President – Strategy & Sustainability
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSubsea 7 S.A.
b)LEI222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
LU0075646355
b)Nature of the transactionShare sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price: NOK 105.85
Volume: 2,163
d)Aggregated information

 		N/A
e)Date of the transaction2022-11-18
f)Place of the transactionOslo Børs

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com

