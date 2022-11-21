Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades



Luxembourg – 21 November 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a person discharging managerial responsibilities:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Marcelo Lopes Xavier 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Strategy & Sustainability b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355

LU0075646355 b) Nature of the transaction Share sale c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: NOK 105.85

Volume: 2,163 d) Aggregated information



N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-11-18 f) Place of the transaction Oslo Børs

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

