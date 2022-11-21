Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades

Luxembourg – 21 November 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a person discharging managerial responsibilities:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Marcelo Lopes Xavier
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President – Strategy & Sustainability
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Subsea 7 S.A.
|b)
|LEI
|222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
LU0075646355
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price: NOK 105.85
Volume: 2,163
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-11-18
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Oslo Børs
This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
*******************************************************************************
Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.
Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
*******************************************************************************
Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com
Attachment