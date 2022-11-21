Discovery Intercepts 124 g/t AgEq over 96m and 126 g/t over 77 m in Feasibility Study Drilling at Cordero

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from the first 15 Feasibility Study drill holes on its flagship Cordero silver project (“Cordero” or “the Project”) located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. These holes consisted of upgrade and expansion drilling of the proposed open pit and were drilled subsequent to the data cut-off date for the Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”). The Pre-Feasibility Study is progressing well and remains on track to be delivered in early 2023.



Highlight intercepts from this current set of drill holes include:

Tony Makuch, Interim CEO, states: “Results from our first set of drill holes to increase the confidence level of the resource model continues to demonstrate the excellent continuity of mineralization within the open pit at Cordero and supports the mineral resource estimation. Drilling on the margins of the pit also outlines the opportunity to expand the size of the pit laterally and at depth as we proactively target value-creation opportunities.

Meanwhile we continue to make excellent progress on our Pre-Feasibility Study. Geotechnical evaluation work has confirmed favourable ground conditions of the proposed locations of key infrastructure, including the rock storage facility and the tailings storage facility. Mine design has been focused on the optimisation of mine phasing including targeting a reduction in the volume of pre-strip during the development period. The process design has been improved and incorporates a conventional flowsheet with silver production and operating costs expected to benefit from better metallurgical recoveries and mill throughput rates that are approximately 25% higher than what was assumed in the PEA. Other scope areas are progressing well and we remain on schedule to deliver this major milestone in early 2023.”

DRILL RESULTS:

This initial set of Feasibility Study drill holes was focused on two key areas: 1) further upgrading the resource classification within the PEA pit and 2) expanding and upgrading resource blocks between the PEA pit and the Resource constraining pit shells. Detailed drill highlights from the holes in this release are provided in the tables below. Supporting maps and sections, drill hole locations and full assay results can be found at the following link: Plan map, sections & assays

A PDF of this release with supporting maps and sections included as appendices can be found at the following link: Press release with plan map & sections

In the South Corridor, hole C22-654 intercepted 95.7 m of 124 g/t AgEq1 on the margins of the PEA pit and at a vertical depth of approximately 450 m. Hole C22-656, drilled to upgrade the resource in the central part of the South Corridor, returned a number of strong intervals including 77.1 m of 126 g/t AgEq1 from 131.1 m and 21.7 m of 265 g/t AgEq1 from 374.3 m.

In the North Corridor, hole C22-648 intercepted 27.4 m of 86 g/t AgEq1 from 166.2 m and 42.6 m of 179 g/t AgEq1 from 228.3 m, confirming the continuity of higher-grade mineralization within the core of the PEA pit. Hole C22-647, drilled to improve the data density on the western edge of the pit, returned 25.6 m of 99 g/t AgEq1 from 174.1 m and 18.7m of 147 g/t AgEq1 from 264.8 m. Both intervals were outside of the PEA pit limit demonstrating the potential to laterally expand future pit extents.

Detailed drill highlights from the initial feasibility study drill holes are provided in the table below:

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) AgEq1

(g/t) C22-646 189.0 235.8 46.8 28 0.06 0.2 1.2 84 and 271.6 299.7 28.1 17 0.02 0.2 2.6 124 C22-647 174.1 199.7 25.6 32 0.05 0.6 1.2 99 and 264.8 283.5 18.7 48 0.12 0.8 1.7 147 C22-648 166.2 193.5 27.4 38 0.05 0.7 0.6 86 and 228.3 270.9 42.6 62 0.11 1.4 1.7 179 C22-649 412.0 460.2 48.2 24 0.04 0.3 1.3 85 and 730.9 802.5 71.6 33 0.04 0.6 1.1 97 and 812.0 837.9 25.9 21 0.15 0.5 3.9 195 C22-651 276.2 305.3 29.1 65 0.04 1.0 1.6 158 and 405.3 435.5 30.3 50 0.02 0.8 0.9 110 C22-652 231.7 357.5 125.8 17 0.10 0.3 1.0 68 and 272.6 296.0 23.4 27 0.07 0.5 1.4 101 C22-653 42.0 107.1 65.1 46 0.10 0.1 0.3 70 and 224.3 276.0 51.7 49 0.07 0.8 1.7 139 C22-654 188.9 217.4 28.5 38 0.05 0.7 1.2 109 and 300.4 322.7 22.3 27 0.13 0.3 1.5 103 and 464.3 560.1 95.7 33 0.03 0.7 1.8 124 including 464.3 500.4 36.1 44 0.04 0.9 3.1 190 C22-656 131.1 194.7 63.6 20 0.05 0.3 0.9 66 and 218.2 295.3 77.1 46 0.08 0.7 1.4 126 and 374.3 396.0 21.7 83 0.10 1.8 3.2 265 C22-657 0.0 53.4 53.4 57 0.09 0.2 0.2 76

1 All results in this news release are rounded. Assays are uncut and undiluted. Widths are drilled widths, not true widths, as a full interpretation of the actual orientation of mineralization is not complete. As a guideline, intervals with disseminated mineralization were chosen based on a 25 g/t AgEq cutoff with no more than 10 m of dilution. AgEq calculations are used as the basis for total metal content calculations given Ag is the dominant metal constituent as a percentage of AgEq value in approximately 70% of the Company’s mineralized intercepts. AgEq calculations for reported drill results are based on USD $22.00/oz Ag, $1,600/oz Au, $1.00/lb Pb, $1.20/lb Zn. The calculations assume 100% metallurgical recovery and are indicative of gross in-situ metal value at the indicated metal prices. Refer to Technical Notes below for metallurgical recoveries assumed in the 2021 PEA completed on Cordero.

DRILL PROGRAM UPDATE:

The Company has now completed approximately 17,000 m (52 holes) as part of its Feasibility Study drill program. Feasibility study drilling will consist of engineering drilling, resource upgrade drilling and drilling targeting the expansion of the PFS open pit. The total metres to be drilled in the feasibility study drill program will be finalised following the completion of the PFS scheduled for early 2023. Total metres supporting the PFS is summarized below:

Drill Program Period Drill Metres Drill Holes Historic 2009 – 2017 132,000 m 292 Discovery Silver – Phase 1 2019 – 2021 92,000 m 225 Discovery Silver – Phase 2 2021 – 2022 69,000 m 218 TOTAL 293,000 m 735

About Discovery

Discovery’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world’s largest silver deposits. The PEA completed in November 2021 demonstrates that Cordero has the potential to be developed into a highly capital efficient mine that offers the combination of margin, size and scaleability. Cordero is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Continued exploration and project development at Cordero is supported by a strong balance sheet with cash of approximately C$55 million.



On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tony Makuch, P.Eng

Interim CEO

Sample analysis and QA/QC Program

The true width of the veins is estimated to be approximately 70% of the drilled width. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All core assays are from HQ drill core unless stated otherwise. Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located at the project site 40km north of the city of Parral. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to ALS Geochemistry-Mexico for preparation in Chihuahua City, Mexico, and subsequently pulps are sent to ALS Vancouver, Canada, which is an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis. All samples are prepared using a method whereby the entire sample is crushed to 70% passing -2mm, a split of 250g is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AAS techniques (Au-AA24) from a 50g pulp. Over limits are analyzed by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Samples are also analyzed using thirty three-element inductively coupled plasma method (“ME-ICP61”). Over limit sample values are re-assayed for: (1) values of zinc > 1%; (2) values of lead > 1%; and (3) values of silver > 100 g/t. Samples are re-assayed using the ME-OG62 (high-grade material ICP-AES) analytical package. For values of silver greater than 1,500 g/t, samples are re-assayed using the Ag-CON01 analytical method, a standard 30 g fire assay with gravimetric finish. Certified standards and blanks are routinely inserted into all sample shipments to ensure integrity of the assay process. Selected samples are chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject and pulps of the original sample. No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person

Gernot Wober, P.Geo, VP Exploration, Discovery Silver Corp., is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in this news release is accurate.

TECHNICAL NOTES & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The most recent technical report for the Cordero Project is the 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The PEA was completed by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. with support from AGP Mining Consultants Inc. and Knight Piésold and Co. (USA). The full technical report supporting the PEA is available on Discovery’s website and on SEDAR under Discovery Silver Corp.

The PEA assumed average life-of-mine recovery assumptions for sulphide material of 84% for Ag, 19% for Au, 86% for Pb and 85% for Zn. The PEA assumed oxide recovery assumptions of 56% for Ag and 63% for Au for crushed feed and 36% for Ag and 35% for Au for uncrushed ROM feed.

