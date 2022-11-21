Bioventus Inc. Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages BVS Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Class Action Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Bioventus Inc. ("Bioventus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BVS), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On February 11, 2021, Bioventus conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 8 million shares priced at $13.00 per share.

Then, on November 16, 2022, Bioventus issued a press release announcing that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended October 1, 2022 because it “requires additional time to complete a review . . . to assess whether a non-cash impairment charge is required for the third quarter of 2022”, which a preliminary review indicated to be “in the range of $185 million to $205 million.” Bioventus further stated that it “is seeking resolution related to the validity of a revised invoice” regarding “rebate claims [that it received] from a large private payer in relation to our Pain Treatments vertical, which likely will adversely affect the Company’s previously announced third quarter 2022 financial results.” As a result, Bioventus stated that “its internal controls related to the timely recognition of quarterly rebates were inadequate” and is “evaluating whether the Company will be able to meet all of its financial obligations as they come due within one year after the date its financial statements for the period ended October 1, 2022, are issued.” Since the IPO the stock has plummeted, on November 18, 2022, the stock closed trading at $1.90.

