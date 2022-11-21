Angi Announces 2022 Super Service Award Winners

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angi , a leading and comprehensive solution for everything home, today announced the winners of the 2022 Angi Super Service Award. This award, first released in 1999, recognizes the best home professionals and businesses in the Angi network for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing Angi customers a great experience.



“This year's winners are defining what excellent customer service means. These businesses are putting customers front and center and going above and beyond, providing great value, service and quality work,” said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. “Home pros make up millions of the small businesses in the U.S. and we wanted to take this opportunity to recognize them on small biz Saturday. Congratulations to all of our Super Service Award Winners.”

Angi Super Service Award 2022 winners have met stringent eligibility requirements, across ratings and reviews during the eligibility window of November 1st, 2021 - October 31st, 2022. This year's winners include a number of pros that have received the award for 20 years running, showing their incredible commitment to their customers.

"The Angi Super Service Award is an affirmation of the quality of the work that we do. When we get a review from a homeowner on Angi, we'll immediately get more inquiries from customers who trust us because of those reviews," said Paul Sievert of A-Plus Carpet Cleaning in Minneapolis–Saint Paul, Minnesota. "Part of the reason that we've won the award for so many years is because we're a small business that controls the quality of the work that we do. We feel we're exactly the type of company that customers turn to Angi to discover."

Home service businesses and pros have continued to help homeowners maintain and improve their homes, with exceptional attention to service, despite macroeconomic factors like inflation, rising interest rates, material shortages and supply chain issues.

"Angi helped get our business off the ground when we started. Over 20 years later, we continue to use Angi as a way to connect with customers in our local community," said Kevin Wood of Bald Eagle Construction in Chicago, Illinois. "As a small business, we've realized that the key to our success is treating all of our customers the way that we'd like to be treated. That means being professional and incredibly responsive. No question is ever too small to respond to."

For more than 25 years, Angi has been helping homeowners take care of and improve their homes, while supporting communities and a network of small businesses. As a marketplace that works with over 200,000 pros across the country and has served more than 150 million homeowners, Angi brings depth, experience, and excellence to homeowners across the United States. With a refreshed look, Angi is excited to announce the 2022 Super Service Award this Small Business Saturday and recognize all of the hard work of our pros throughout 2022. Look for the badge indicating Super Service Award winners when searching for your next project on Angi .

About Angi

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of over 200,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey.

Angi Corporate Communications

Mallory Micetich

(303) 963-8352

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9eb84435-92cf-4f9e-969e-83b04e69fb8e