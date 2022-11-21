IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces ‘Get Authentic’ Interview with Knightscope, Inc. Chairman and CEO William Santana Li

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO of advanced security technology company Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP), recently appeared on Get Authentic with Marques Ogden, a podcast series delivering honest, unfiltered and real-time stories from legendary athletes and industry leaders.



The broadcast, hosted by NFL veteran and best-selling author Marques Ogden, is available for on-demand listening on Get Authentic with Marques Ogden.

During the interview, Li discussed Knightscope’s technology and how it is aiding the company in disrupting the $500 billion security industry.

“We have this crazy mission at Knightscope to make the U.S. the safest country in the world. We build a very unique set of technologies – a combination four really hard things into one. Our Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) are a combination of self-driving technology like a self-driving car, robotics, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles,” Li said. “These machines are patrolling across the country today to give officers and guards smart eyes and ears to help them do their jobs much more effectively.”

Li then discussed his background and the factors that drove him to co-found Knightscope in 2013.

“I’m a former Ford Motor Company executive. I spent a lot of time in Detroit designing cars, engineering them, building plants and all kinds of stuff. Ford was an awesome training ground to do what I’m doing today. I believe autonomous technology is going to turn the world upside-down. I’m just not in agreement on how you commercialize the technology. We’re kind of the crawl-walk-run people, as opposed to ‘I want to go to Pluto, and I’m not going to stop at Mars or the Moon’.

“That’s the professional side. The personal side is that I was born in New York City. Someone hit my town on 9/11, and I’m still profoundly pissed off about it. The rest of my life I’m dedicating to better securing our country. I’ve spent nearly a decade getting Knightscope off the ground, and I’m prepared to spend another two or three decades to achieve that mission… We’re going to need every leader, every mayor, teacher, student, guard and officer to stand up and go ‘enough is enough’. We’re hoping Knightscope can be part of that leadership discussion.”

Throughout the interview, Li discussed the lack of a central authority guiding the domestic security space and how it results in an estimated $2 trillion negative impact on the national economy.

Learn more by listening to the full interview at Get Authentic with Marques Ogden.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

