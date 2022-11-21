Richardson Electronics, Ltd. To Participate At The Benchmark Company’s 11th Annual Discovery One-On-One Investor Conference

LAFOX, Ill., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL), today announced that it will be attending the Benchmark Company’s 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Edward J. Richardson, Chief Executive Officer and Wendy Diddell, Chief Operating Officer, are scheduled to attend the conference.



The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Richardson Electronics, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration.

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative and green energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

