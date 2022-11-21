National Academy of Sports Medicine® Featured in BBC StoryWorks’ New Digital Series “In Pursuit of Wellness: The Art & Science of Living Well”, produced for them by BBC StoryWorks

Gilbert, AZ, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the global leader in fitness and wellness education and certifications, announces today its feature episode in the new digital series “In Pursuit of Wellness: The Art & Science of Living Well.” The series made its debut during the 2022 Global Wellness Summit in Tel Aviv, Israel earlier this month.

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) and BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions approached NASM to be one of only 20 global brands featured in this ground-breaking series. Given NASM's position as a thought leader and pioneer of wellness coaching education, the episode demonstrates how its immersive and evidence-based wellness curriculum empowers both coaches and the wellness-curious to apply a holistic approach to living healthier and more fulfilling lives.

“Millions of people around the world can benefit from access to this life-changing information,” said Laurie McCartney, President of Fitness and Wellness for Ascend Learning, where she leads NASM. “By providing access to resources and information about the wellness industry, GWI and NASM are championing the creative and scientific ways that people are boosting their health and happiness through wellness practices.”

NASM’s Steve Myers, Product Manager for its Certified Wellness Coach (CWC) course and Erin Lotta, NASM CPT, CWC took part in the series, highlighting the way NASM is providing evidence-backed knowledge across its five pillars of wellness – movement, nutrition, mental and emotional wellbeing, recovery and regeneration, and coaching – and dives into its unique systematic processes to guide, support, and motivate clients to work towards lasting lifestyle changes.

“We hope through NASM's feature within the series, we can show the value of wellness coaching and its purpose in leading a full, happy and healthy life,” said Steve Myers. “Our team worked hard to create a unique program that includes research and insights rooted in evidence but also applicable to a person’s everyday routine.”

The NASM episode focuses on Erin, who began her career as a personal trainer but realized her true calling was to change how women speak about their bodies. She now dedicates her training and wellness coaching career to focus on teaching women how to see their physical and mental identities with greater self-confidence by leveraging important social connections and embracing tools that lead to improved mental well-being and overall health.

“Looking after ourselves and each other is fundamental, and yet it can often be forgotten about or misinterpreted. We hope defining wellness through the lens of people across the globe, who are keeping well and striving to function with traditional and modern rituals, will inspire viewers, at whatever stage of a wellness journey they are on,” said Simon Shelley, Vice President of BBC Programme Partnerships – part of BBC StoryWorks.

You can view NASM’s feature episode for In Pursuit of Wellness here: https://www.bbc.com/storyworks/in-pursuit-of-wellness/building-confidence

The series is available to explore now here and join the conversation on social media via the #InPursuitOfWellness hashtag.

For more information on NASM’s Certified Wellness Coach course, please visit: https://trainer.nasm.org/wellness-coach.

