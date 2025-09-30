The Ozempic Effect: New NASM Survey Reveals GLP-1s Are Forcing a Revolution in Fitness

Gilbert, Arizona, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fundamental shift is underway in the fitness and wellness industry, and the catalyst is the widespread adoption of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy. The National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM), the global leader in fitness and wellness certifications, today released findings from a new survey of nearly 500 fitness professionals that reveals a profound identity crisis and a powerful new direction for the industry.

The data shows that while longevity and strength training are seen as the industry's biggest opportunity (46%), the rise of GLP-1 medications is considered the second-largest challenge, surpassed only by Artificial Intelligence. This tension is forcing a rapid evolution of the fitness professional's role from a simple weight-loss coach to a crucial partner in a client's broader health span.

Key findings from the NASM survey underscore this industry-wide transformation:

A New Fitness Consumer Has Arrived: A majority of fitness professionals (60%) agree that GLP-1 medications are creating a new type of client with fundamentally different needs and fears. The Mission Has Changed: Nearly 70% of professionals believe these drugs will permanently reshape their role, moving it away from a focus on weight loss and toward a new emphasis on building strength and promoting longevity. Collaboration is No Longer Optional: An overwhelming majority (74%) agree that to serve this new client effectively, fitness professionals must collaborate more closely with medical providers.



"This is a wake-up call for the fitness industry. The conversation is no longer just about the number on the scale; it's about the quality of the weight being lost," said Mike Fantigrassi, Head of Product at NASM. "Clients are coming to our professionals with a new, urgent fear: 'Am I losing essential muscle mass?' This challenge goes beyond physical training and enters the realm of behavioral change and holistic health. That's why we created the specialized 'Understanding Weight Loss Medications' course as a spearhead. It also underscores the vital role of our Certified Wellness Coaches and Nutrition Coaches, who are uniquely equipped to guide clients on the mental, habitual, and nutritional aspects of this profound lifestyle change."

The survey reveals that the number one concern clients on GLP-1s bring to their trainers is the fear of losing critical muscle mass, not just fat (60%). This fear is validated by professionals, over half of whom (50%) report observing a change in clients' body composition that could be described as "skinny fat," a physique that is smaller but weaker and less toned.

At this critical turning point, NASM is leading the charge to equip fitness and wellness experts with a full suite of advanced education needed to navigate this new terrain. By providing comprehensive, science-backed continuing education, from the new 'Understanding Weight Loss Medications' course to our Certified Wellness Coach and Weight Loss Specialization, NASM ensures professionals can provide unparalleled, holistic support for clients pursuing modern health solutions.

For more information about the "Understanding Weight Loss Medications" course, please visit: https://www.nasm.org/continuing-education/understanding-weight-loss-medications.

