Innovation with Purpose: NASM Launches ClaireAI™, the Industry’s First Trusted Virtual Mentor to Empower Fitness Professionals

Gilbert, Arizona, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM), an Ascend Learning brand and the global leader in fitness and wellness content and certifications, today announces the launch of ClaireAI™, a groundbreaking virtual mentor developed in partnership with Ascend Learning, LLC. This first-of-its-kind technology is designed to transform how fitness professionals learn, prepare, and succeed, providing personalized, 24/7 support built exclusively on NASM’s trusted, evidence-based content.

Why ClaireAI™ Matters

The fitness industry is evolving, and professionals are seeking trusted tools to navigate their careers. While AI is a major trend, a recent NASM survey reveals a significant gap: 44% of fitness professionals report there are "limited" or "very few" high-quality AI resources available.

ClaireAI™ marks the first step in integrating responsible AI into the fitness professional's lifecycle. While the initial launch focuses on certification preparation, NASM plans to expand AI support to products for working professionals, including specializations, workout program development tools, and Membership services, in the near future.

Instead of replacing trainers, ClaireAI™ helps create them —acting as a personal mentor that accelerates learning and builds mastery. Trusted & Safe: Unlike generic, open-platform AI, ClaireAI™ is powered exclusively by NASM’s proprietary content. This ensures that every summary, flashcard, and practice question is sourced only from reliable, industry-specific content.

Closing the Resource Gap: By providing instant access to verified information, NASM addresses the industry-wide demand for high-quality technological resources.

"Artificial intelligence is reshaping every industry, and we see it as a powerful catalyst for advancing the fitness profession," said Mehul Patel, CEO of NASM. "Our data shows that while professionals see the potential of technology, they are actively seeking high-quality, trusted resources to help them use it effectively. ClaireAI™ is our answer to that need. We are harnessing technology to be a positive, unparalleled resource, giving our content users a trusted, 24/7 mentor that helps them master complex topics and achieve their certification goals with confidence."

ClaireAI™ is designed to make the learning journey faster, easier, and more successful. It acts as a personal tutor, helping candidates overcome challenges, understand complex topics, and stay motivated.

Key features of ClaireAI™ include:

Instant Support: Get quick answers, smart explanations, and bite-sized summaries anytime, anywhere.

Personalized Learning: Adaptive tools like flashcards and practice questions tailored to each learner's style.

Confidence Through Expertise: Every response is grounded in NASM’s expert-authored CPT curriculum.

The initial launch will focus on integration within specific packages of the Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) program, with plans to expand to additional NASM courses in 2026.

To learn more about ClaireAI™ and the NASM Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) program, visit www.nasm.org/become-a-personal-trainer.

About National Academy of Sports Medicine®

NASM®, an Ascend Learning brand, is a global leader in evidence-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at www.nasm.org.

About Ascend Learning, LLC

Ascend Learning is a leading healthcare and learning technology company. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other licensure-driven occupations. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, allied health professionals, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers. Learn more at www.ascendlearning.com.