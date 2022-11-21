AMD to Present at Wells Fargo’s Technology, Media and Telecommunications Summit

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that Mark Papermaster, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President, Technology and Engineering, will present at the Wells Fargo Technology, Media and Telecommunications Summit on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 11:00 AM ET/8:00 AM PT.



A real-time webcast of the presentation can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for one year after the conference.

