DoubleDown Interactive to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on December 28, 2022

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) (“DoubleDown” or the “Company”), a leading gaming company, delivering unique player experiences across a variety of genres, today announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”) at 152 Teheran-Ro, 13th floor, Gangnam-gu, Seoul on December 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M., Korea Standard Time, or December 27, 2022 at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time.



At the EGM, the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) will present the following resolutions:

to approve the reduction of the Company’s capital reserve in the amount of KRW330 billion pursuant to Article 461-2 of the Korean Commercial Code.



The Board has fixed the close of business on December 5, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time, as the record date (the “Record Date”) for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice and to attend and vote at the EGM or any adjourned or postponed meeting thereof pursuant to the articles of incorporation of the Company currently in effect. Holders of American Depositary Share (“ADSs”), each representing 0.05 of a common share of the Company, who wish to attend the EGM in person or vote at the EGM, must deliver their ADSs to Citibank, N.A., the depositary of ADSs (the “Depositary”), for cancellation of and exchange their ADSs for the underlying common shares, which cancellation and exchange must be completed prior to the Record Date. Otherwise, holders of ADSs as of the Record Date may not attend in person or vote at the EGM, and instead, will need to instruct the Depositary as to how to vote the common shares represented by the ADSs following receipt of a notice and voting instructions from the Depositary, which will be mailed on or about December 13, 2022.

