Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 1nd quarter and 3 months of 2022/2023 financial year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

In 2022 we have sold both Finnish and Swedish business units. First was sold because of continued losses and Sweden was sold to reduce overall debt level. As compared to last year, the biggest difference is that we no longer have sales from Finnish production units, in fish farming we no longer hold Finnish and Swedish assets and also fish harvesting was postponed until Q2.

In fish farming as said, harvesting was postponed until Q2. Fish products saw significant decline to overall market in demand for smoked fish products due to historically highest raw material prices and this is reflected in results. In Q2 we see decline in fish prices, and recovery of demand, but overall consumption per country is lower by 30-50%. UK unit performs

according to expectations, but decline in private label demand in Finland, has negative impact on results of Saare Kala Tootmine OÜ. Swedish fish farming was sold at the end of Q1 and as per agreement, final payment for the shares will take place in 2023. Extraordinary profit in Q1 was result of sale of Swedish unit.

KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR 1Q

2022/2023 2021/2022 1Q

2021/2022 2020/2021 1Q

2020/2021 Sales 4,6 42,1 14,2 58,7 18,5 Gross profit 0,5 3,1 0,8 5 2 EBITDA from operations -0,3 -1,7 -0,8 -1,2 0 EBITDA -0,5 -2,1 0,0 -1,3 -0,9 EBIT -0,8 -4,2 -0,7 -3,9 -1,4 EBT 0,9 -8,2 -0,6 -5 -1,8 Net profit (-loss) 0,9 -8,2 -0,7 -5,2 -1,7 Gross margin 11,1% 7,44% 5,4% 8,50% 10,80% Operational EBITDA margin -6,9% -4,06% -5,5% -2,10% 0,10% EBITDA margin -10,6% -5,05% -0,1% -2,10% -4,6% EBIT margin -17,7% -9,93% -4,7% -6,60% -7,8% EBT margin -19,0% -19,52% -4,6% -8,50% -9,80% Net margin 18,8% -19,37% -5,2% -8,80% -9,20% Operating expense ratio -24,2% -17,11% 16,3% 16,10% 14,30%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR 30.09.2022 30.06.2022 30.09.2021 30.06.2021 30.09.2020 Net debt 18,8 24,7 24,2 20,9 21,5 Equity 8,0 8,1 14,9 15,8 18,5 Working capital 0,7 -3,2 -2,6 -2,9 -4,4





Assets 33,1 38,9 56,0 55,3 57,4 Liquidity ratio 1,1x 0,7x 0,9x 0,9x 0,8x Equity ratio 24,1% 20,7% 26,7% 28,6% 32,3% Gearing ratio 70,2% 75,4% 61,8% 56,9% 53,7% Debt to total assets 0,8x 0,8x 0,7x 0,7x 0,7x Net debt to EBITDA op -59,3x -14,5x -14,3x -16,9x 12,8x ROE 7,6% -68,5% -26,7% -28,7% -7,0% ROA 2,0% -17,3% -7,9% -9,1% -2,4%

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Thousand euros 30.09.2022 30.09.2021 30.06.2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 345 748 110 Receivables and prepayments 4 811 3 231 2 567 Inventories 2 102 5 638 2 196 Biological assets 955 7 746 3 003 Total current assets 8 213 17 363 7 876 Deferred income tax - 38 93 Long-term financial investments 304 305 229 Tangible fixed assets 7 169 14 897 8 882 Intangible assets 17 400 23 368 21 837 Total non-current assets 24 873 38 608 31 041 TOTAL ASSETS 33 086 55 971 38 917 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Loans and borrowings 3 562 6 521 7 094 Payables 3 965 13 219 3 978 Government grants - 207 0 Total current liabilities 7 527 19 947 11 072 Loans and borrowings 15 592 18 411 17 725 Payables - 0 204 Deferred tax liabilities 1 644 1 996 1 599 Government grants 342 695 265 Total non-current liabilities 17 578 21 102 19 792 TOTAL LIABILITIES 25 105 41 049 30 865 Share capital 7 737 7 737 7 737 Share premium 14 007 14 007 14 007 Treasury shares - 390 -390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 51 51 51 Currency translation reserve 394 447 839 Retained profit (-loss) - 14 043 -7 641 -14 391

Equity attributable to parent 7 756 14 211 7 853

Non-controlling interest 224 711 199 TOTAL EQUITY 7 980 14 922 8 052 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 33 086 55 971 38 917

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income

Thousand euros 3k 2022/2023 3k 2021/2022 Sales 4 610 14 207 Cost of goods sold -4 097 -13 433 Gross profit 514 774 Operating expenses -1 114 -2 309 Selling and distribution expenses -643 -1 581 Administrative expenses -471 -728 Other income / expense -47 51 Fair value adjustment on biological assets -170 820 Operating profit (loss) -817 -664 Financial income/-expenses 1 692 16 Profit (loss) before tax 874 -648 Income tax -6 -92 Net profit (loss) for the period 868 -740 Net profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the company 878 -918 Non-controlling interests -8 178 Total net profit (loss) 869 -740 Other omprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences -445 -112 Total comprehensive income (expense) 424 -852 Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: Owners of the Company 433 -842 Non-controlling interests - 8 -10 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period 424 -852 Profit (loss) per share (EUR) 0,02 -0,02 Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR) 0,02 -0,02

Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board Phone:+372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee

