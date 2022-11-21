ACWA Fall Conference Explores Top California Water Issues

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) Fall Conference & Exhibition Nov. 29-Dec. 1 will draw local water agency leaders from throughout California to Indian Wells for three days of updates, analyses and perspectives on multiple issues affecting the state’s water community.



The event will also feature an international perspective on water management and connect attendees with a leader behind a movement to change policy priorities in addressing catastrophic wildfires. Delivering the Opening Breakfast keynote on Nov. 30, Ambassador Marco Sermoneta, Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Northwest, will share his insights about how Israel has addressed water management challenges.

Megafire Action Board Chair George Whitesides, a former NASA chief of staff, will speak at the Dec. 1 Luncheon. Megafire Action is the first organization focused solely on enacting policies to solve the crises posed by catastrophic wildfires. Whitesides will share his organization’s efforts to fight systemic wildfires through collaboration, innovation and technology.

ACWA will also host multiple issue forums and discussion panels that will cover a wide range of top issues and emerging trends within the California water space. Water management, drought response, innovation, public communication, energy, finance and federal affairs are a few examples among many areas where the conference will focus on the latest news, insights and predictions on developments affecting water agencies.

The full conference program with event dates and specific times is available online. News media interested in covering parts of the conference can make arrangements by contacting ACWA Communications Director Heather Engel at heathere@acwa.com, or by calling (916) 669-2387.

WHAT: ACWA 2022 Fall Conference & Exhibition WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Thursday, Dec. 1 WHERE: Indian Wells, at Renaissance Esmeralda and Hyatt Regency

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 460 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com