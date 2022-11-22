Patriot One Technologies to Protect Entrances to Schools in Lakewood School District

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) today announced it will protect entrances to schools for the Lakewood, N.J. school district. The company’s SmartGateway entry screening solution will be used to ensure weapons are not brought into schools throughout the Lakewood Township district.



A recent report found that as many as 3% of high school students said that they carried a weapon onto school property. And while this study reports these numbers are declining, Lakewood Schools wants to make certain this number is zero.

“After sending security experts to trade shows to evaluate options and performing an aggressive analysis of various technology solutions, and rigorous onsite testing, we were impressed with the versatility and consistency of Patriot One’s solution,” said Robert DeSimone, director of security at the Lakewood Board of Education. “The SmartGateway can be easily moved to different areas of our facilities, depending on events we are holding, and can be integrated easily with future technology systems and upgrades in Lakewood Schools.”

Patriot One’s SmartGateway entry screening solution uses artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sensors to scan for hidden guns, knives and other weapons on people as they walk through pillars, without requiring personal items to be removed. This significantly speeds up entry and offers a more accurate detection rate than traditional security measures, making schools safer.

“Lakewood Schools has already put efforts into protecting its students and staff, and the SmartGateway will help elevate that safety to a new level,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. “Students were already accustomed to using walk-through metal detectors - our technology will let them enter the school much faster, while providing advanced security detection. This lets students just be students again –they shouldn’t have to worry about weapons on campus while they’re trying to learn.”

For more on Patriot One’s SmartGateway and other security solutions, please visit: https://patriot1tech.com/patscan/products/.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The Company’s SmartGateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech .



For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Technologies Inquiries

info@patriot1tech.com

www.patriot1tech.com



Media Contact

Caroline Metell

PatriotOne@threeringsinc.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to system sales, product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects”,” believes”, and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include counterparty default and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.



No securities exchange or commission has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/234c3f7d-7431-4dae-a0fb-4eccf2e1a86d