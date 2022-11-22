Evli Plc: Managers' Transactions

English Finnish

EVLI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE November 22, 2022 AT 4.00 P.M. (EET/EEST)

____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Thunekov Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Mikael Thunved

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Evli Oyj

LEI: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 21347/5/15

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-11-17

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16.35 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16.3 EUR

(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 16.3 EUR

(4): Volume: 500 Unit price: 16.3 EUR

(5): Volume: 27 Unit price: 16.35 EUR

(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(6): Volume: 1327 Volume weighted average price: 16.30479 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-11-18

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 425 Unit price: 16 EUR

(2): Volume: 75 Unit price: 16 EUR

(3): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 16 EUR

(4): Volume: 575 Unit price: 16 EUR

(5): Volume: 75 Unit price: 16 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 2150 Volume weighted average price: 16 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-11-21

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 161 Unit price: 15.55 EUR

(2): Volume: 6 Unit price: 15.55 EUR

(3): Volume: 7 Unit price: 15.6 EUR

(4): Volume: 2 Unit price: 15.6 EUR

(5): Volume: 100 Unit price: 15.6 EUR

(6): Volume: 320 Unit price: 15.6 EUR

(7): Volume: 300 Unit price: 15.6 EUR

(8): Volume: 320 Unit price: 15.6 EUR

(9): Volume: 200 Unit price: 15.6 EUR

(10): Volume: 97 Unit price: 15.6 EUR

(11): Volume: 10 Unit price: 15.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(11): Volume: 1523 Volume weighted average price: 15.59452 EUR

____________________________________________

EVLI PLC

Additional information:

Mikaela Herrala, Head of Marketing, Communications and IR, Evli Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com

