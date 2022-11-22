Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for Protocol Simulation

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their scripting and automation capabilities for protocol simulation. The API capability supports signaling and traffic simulation over IP, Wireless, TDM and Analog networks.
“GL’s Signaling and Traffic Emulation test suite, commonly referred to as Message Automation and Protocol Simulation (MAPS™), provides a programmable, flexible, script based, multi-protocol, multi-interface emulation framework and makes it easy to perform cross-domain testing and transition tests to new technologies”, said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.
He further added, “MAPS™ can be configured as server-side application, to enable remote controlling through multiple command-line based clients which include Python and Java.”
The MAPS™ APIs allow programmatic and automated control over all MAPS™ platforms. Each MAPS™ server can receive multiple client connections and offer independent execution to each client. Likewise, a single client can connect to multiple MAPS™ servers, including servers running different protocols, permitting complex cross-protocol test cases.
The MAPS™ application provides access to signaling and traffic simulation functionalities as listed below.
- Functional regression testing
- Long duration, high volume performance/load testing
- Protocol conformance testing
- Negative testing
- Interactive Voice Response traversal
- Interoperability testing
- Voice Quality testing
A wide variety of protocols are supported across TDM, VoIP, Wireless, Analog networks:
- Wireless Network – 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G over IP
- 5G N1N2, N4 (binary based), N8, N10, N11, N12, N13, N17, N20, N21, N22, N29, N51 (service based) interfaces
- Long Term Evolution (LTE) S1, S3, S4, S5, S8, S10, S11, S16, X2 AP, SLs Location Service (LCS) interfaces
- Diameter protocol simulation (S6a, S6d, S13, Cx/Dx, Gx, and Rx interfaces)
- UMTS IuCS, IuPS, IuPC (LCS), Gn Gp interfaces
- GSM A over IP, GSM Lb (LCS) interfaces
- INAP IP (ANSI, ITU), BICC IP, SS7/ISDN SIGTRAN, MAP IP, CAP over IP
- VoIP Network
- SIP, MEGACO, MGCP, SIP I (SIP ISUP), ED-137 (Air Traffic Management)
- IP Multimedia Services (IMS)
- TDM/PSTN Network
- ISDN, SS7 (ISUP), CAS, MC-MLPPP
- GSM A, Mobile Application Part (MAP), INAP (ANSI, ITU), CAMEL Application Part (CAP)
- FXO FXS, High-Capacity Analog Phone Simulation
Key Features
- MAPS™ Command Line Interface (CLI) offers complete Lab Management, Device Provisioning and Test Automation solutions
- A unified solution for advanced testing with intuitive drag and drop user interface
- Tests can easily be executed over multiple test stations and at distributed testing labs
- Support for a wide range of test setups, interfaces, protocols, and script languages. Examples include CAS and SIP Test Systems that permit automated testing of network devices
- MAPS™ CLI streamlines both the source script and the output by executing only user requested messages
- Simultaneous bulk call capability
- Multiple MAPS™ CLI servers can be controlled remotely from single client application
