Judicate West Adds Judge Mark V. Mooney to Los Angeles Neutral Line Up

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Judge Mark V. Mooney, formerly of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, to its roster of neutrals. Based in the Los Angeles office, he is available as a mediator, arbitrator and private judge for matters statewide.



“Judge Mooney has more than 40 years of combined legal experience as a litigator and judicial officer, and there are few that have a comparable resume. He has seen a tremendous number of matters in almost every area of law to resolution, exuding fairness and practicality with every attorney who came into his courtroom. We are thrilled to work him in this next stage of his career, and we expect our clients will find him a terrific asset,” said Rosemarie Chiusano Drohan, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West.

Judge Mooney served more than 27 years on the bench, originally appointed in 1995 by then-Gov. Pete Wilson to the Los Angeles Municipal Court before being elevated to the Superior Court bench in 1998. He began his legal career litigating a variety of matters at civil trial law firms specializing in medical malpractice, and immediately prior to his appointment, he was an assistant U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

In 2019, Judge Mooney was named “Judge of the Year” by the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), Los Angeles chapter, and in 2010, he was honored as “Trial Judge of the Year” by the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA). He received his J.D. from the Southern Methodist University School of Law (1981) and his B.A. from the University of Southern California (1978).

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

