Talonvest Secures Life Company Loans in Florida and California

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, along with their client, Platinum Storage Group, are pleased to announce the closing of an $8.5 million loan secured by a self storage facility in Beaumont, California. The facility has 75,720 NRSF of indoor and drive-up self storage units and 67,320 NRSF of RV parking and is strategically located adjacent to the Moreno Valley Freeway. The site is surrounded by nearby commercial real estate properties, including an RV dealership, large-scale distribution centers, and a developing residential community that will provide 600 new households in the trade area. The non-recourse loan was funded by a life insurance company lender and included a 5-year loan term, with the first two years being interest only.



Genevieve Elefante-Sigmund, President of Platinum Storage Group, commented, “The Talonvest team continues to deliver exceptional loan terms and remains a trusted component of our business execution. Their ability to remain sharp and negotiate on our behalf during these turbulent times is a true indication of their expertise.”

In addition, Talonvest and repeat client Snapbox Self Storage are pleased to announce the closing of financing for a state-of-the-art facility in Zephyrhills, a booming growth market just outside of Tampa, FL. The Class A facility benefits from its high visibility from Pretty Pond Road, as well as its proximity to a 255-unit multifamily complex and Lennar’s development of 651 homes. The non-recourse loan, funded by a life company, included a 5-year term with 36 months of interest only payments.

The Talonvest team members responsible for these transactions included John Chase, Britt Taylor, Jim Davies, Eric Snyder, Mason Brusseau, Ivan Viramontes, and Thalia Tovar.

