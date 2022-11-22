Viewbix Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results with a 176% Growth in Revenues Totaling $66 Million

Viewbix reached an operating income of $1.4 million

Ramat Gan, Israel, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (OTC: VBIX) (“Viewbix” or the “Company”), a global developer of mar-tech and ad-tech innovative technologies, today announced record financial consolidated results for the third quarter of 2022, ending September 30, 2022. These are the Company’s first reported financial results following its completion of the previously announced transaction with Gix Media Ltd. (“Gix Media”), which resulted in Gix Media becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The results refer to Gix Media’s consolidated financials for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2022, in comparison to the same period of 2021.

Key highlights for the three and nine mounts ended September 30, 2022, include:

● Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, reached a record high of $66,115 thousand an increase of 176% compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021. In the three months ended September 30, 2022, revenues amounted to a record of $22,778 thousand, an increase of 182% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. ● EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciations, Amortizations) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, amounted to $3,458 thousand, an increase of 178% compared to the corresponding period in 2021. For the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, EBITDA amounted to $1,163 thousand, an increase of 268% compared to the corresponding period in 2021. ● Operating income. Viewbix reached an operating income of $1,407 thousand in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to an operating loss of $44 thousand in the corresponding period in 2021. In the third quarter of 2022 the operating income amounted to $427 thousand compared to an operating loss of $111 thousand in the third quarter of 2021. ● Net cash from operating activities for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $2,175 thousand, an increase of 40% compared to the corresponding period in 2021. For the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, net cash from operating activities amounted to $1,577 thousand, an increase of 202% compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

“We are proud to report our first results as Viewbix. In this period, we managed to present significant growth that demonstrates the strength of Viewbix and the ability to navigate our numerous activities intelligently. We are working diligently to continue the positive trend and are considering entering into additional activities in the fields of advertise and marketing technologies to enable greater growth to provide additional value to our shareholders. In the last year we expanded to the field of digital content through the acquisition of Cortex by Gix Media in October 2021, a purchase that has proven itself, financially and synergistic and it is our intention to continue pursue opportunities to leverage our growth,” said Amihay Hadad, CEO of Viewbix.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (Including EBITDA Reconciliation):

U.S. dollars in thousands For the nine months ended

September 30 For the three months ended

September 30 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Revenues 66,115 23,874 176 % 22,778 8,079 182 % Operating income (loss) 1,407 (44 ) 3,298 % 427 (111 ) 485 % EBITDA 3,458 1,245 178 % 1,163 316 268 % Adjusted EBITDA 3,619 1,233 194 % 1,281 339 278 % GAAP Net Income (loss) (30 ) 88 (134 )% 71 91 (22 )% Non- GAAP Net Income 1,954 1,365 43 % 844 541 56 % Net Cash from Operations 2,175 1,564 40 % 1,577 522 202 %





U.S. dollars in thousands For the nine months ended

September 30 For the three months ended

September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Net Income (loss) (30 ) 88 71 91 Financial (income) expenses, net 1,374 (91 ) 301 (121 ) Taxes on income 63 (41 ) 55 (81 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,051 1,289 736 427 EBITDA 3,458 1,245 1,163 316 Other expenses 121 26 86 26 Share-based compensation, expenses (income) 40 (38 ) 32 (3 ) Adjusted EBITDA 3,619 1,233 1,281 339 Financial income (expenses), net (1,374 ) 91 (301 ) 121 Taxes on income (63 ) 41 (55 ) 81 Deferred tax income in connection with amortization of intangible assets (228 ) - (81 ) - Non- GAAP Net Income 1,954 1,365 844 541





Financial Comparison for the Third Quarter of 2022

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $1,281 thousands, in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 278% compared to $339 thousands, in the third quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in this press release.

Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income increased by 56% to $844 thousand, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $541 thousand, in the third quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income is included in this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Viewbix’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, and represent earnings as reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC). Viewbix has provided in this release certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Viewbix’s management believes that the non-GAAP EBITDA described in the release, which includes adjustments for specific items that are generally not indicative of our core operations, provides additional information that is useful to investors in understanding Viewbix’s underlying performance, business and performance trends, and helps facilitate period-to-period comparisons and comparisons of its financial measures with other companies in Viewbix’s industry. However, the non-GAAP financial measures that Viewbix uses may differ from measures that other companies may use. Non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are not audited and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and the related taxes thereon. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is defined as operating income excluding stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation, acquisition related items consisting of amortization of intangible assets, acquisition related expenses.

About Viewbix Inc.

Viewbix, through its subsidiaries Gix Media Ltd. and Cortex Media Group Ltd., operates in the field of digital advertising. The Group has two main activities search and digital content. The search develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. The digital content is engaged in the creation and editing of content, in different languages, for different target audiences, for the purposes of generating revenues from leading advertising platforms, including Google, Facebook, Yahoo and Apple, by utilizing such content to obtain internet user traffic for its advertisers. Viewbix’s technological tools allow advertisers and website owners to earn more from their advertising campaigns and generate additional profits from their websites.

For more information about Viewbix, visit https://corp.viewbix.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Viewbix’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Viewbix undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Viewbix is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

VIEWBIX INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data)





As of

September 30 As of

December 31 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 3,609 5,208 Restricted deposits 223 234 Accounts receivable 16,398 16,415 Loan to parent company 7,096 6,384 Other receivables 814 1,004 Total current assets 28,140 29,245 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Severance pay funds 73 83 Deferred taxes 62 133 Property and equipment, net 317 334 Operating lease right-of-use assets 505 569 Intangible assets, net 15,762 8,414 Goodwill 17,615 12,483 Total non-current assets 34,334 22,016 Total assets 62,474 51,261





VIEWBIX INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Cont.)

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data)





As of

September 30 As of

December 31 2022 2021 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current maturities of long-term loan 1,500 1,500 Loan from parent company 2,527 2,116 Accounts payable 16,144 16,676 Other payables 1,862 1,386 Short-term loans 5,000 5,000 Operating lease liabilities - short term 93 91 Total current liabilities 27,126 26,769 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Accrued severance pay 176 188 Long-term loan 3,225 4,270 Operating lease liabilities - long term 433 491 Deferred taxes 1,853 1,026 Total non-current liabilities 5,687 5,975 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Share Capital Common stock of $0.0001 par value - Authorized: 490,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding: 14,783,964 shares as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (*) 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 27,564 16,074 Accumulated deficit (4,043 ) (2,366 ) Equity attributed to the company’s shareholders 23,524 13,711 Non-controlling interests 6,137 4,806 Total equity 29,661 18,517 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 62,474 51,261





(*) Retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split effected on August 31, 2022, for all periods presented and to reflect the equivalent number of shares corresponding to the combined financial information of the Company and Gix Media Ltd. for all periods preceding the Reorganization Transaction.





VIEWBIX INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data)





For the nine months

ended September 30 For the three months

ended September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues 66,115 23,874 22,778 8,079 Costs and Expenses: Traffic-acquisition and related costs 56,400 19,582 19,464 6,738 Research and development 2,957 1,530 987 471 Selling and marketing 1,853 584 628 215 General and administrative 1,326 907 450 313 Depreciation and amortization 2,051 1,289 736 427 Other expenses 121 26 86 26 Operating income (loss) 1,407 (44 ) 427 (111 ) Financial income (expenses), net (1,374 ) 91 (301 ) 121 Income before income taxes 33 47 126 10 Taxes on income (63 ) 41 (55 ) 81 Net income (loss) (30 ) 88 71 91 Net income (loss) for the period is attributable to: Shareholders (677 ) 88 (147 ) 91 Non-controlling interests 647 - 218 - Net income (loss) (30 ) 88 71 91 Net income (loss) per Share – Basic and Diluted attributed to shareholders: (0.05 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.01 Weighted average number of shares (*) – Basic: 14,783,964 14,783,964 14,783,964 14,783,964 Weighted average number of shares (*) – Diluted: 14,783,964 15,044,630 14,783,964 15,044,630



